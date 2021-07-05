DEAD TRIGGER 2 APK 1.8.0 for Android – Download



Dead Trigger 2 is a Zombie fighting and Zombie Killing game where you team up to save the world. Awesome 3D graphics and all sorts of zombies in FPS shooting style bring this game to life. The game includes over 600 gameplay scenarios across 10 global regions. Along with the storyline gaming mode, Dead Trigger 2 also has global tournaments to compete in.

You’ll get to operate a turret from a helicopter, fight a giant super-zombie (which they call the Titan in the game), and unlock new support characters. Each character will play its own role such as a Medic will make your pain killers and tech will solve all the machine issues.

Shooting Zombies in Dead Trigger 2

DEAD TRIGGER 2 has a lot of weapons options. While you have the traditional handguns, assault rifles, and other big guns. Dead Trigger 2 also has a variety of non-traditional weapons to try out. These non-traditional weapons include a big hammer, boat motor, grenade chickens, and rocket chickens. These oddball weapons are a nice touch and give the game a little more flavor.

Shooting zombies is the aim of the game while you pick up clues and items along the way. Your guns will automatically fire when you have a zombie lined up in your sights, as long as it is within your current weapon’s effective range.

The game graphics while playing look really good giving you an immersive Zombie killing experience. And a combination of gorgeous textures and dim lighting, you will get a proper feel and aura of the scenario. In DEAD TRIGGER 2, levels are now larger than before, with a greater feeling of expansiveness.

There is also a greater variety of locations to shoot zombies in, ranging across two continents. A new side campaign requires you to help in a global effort to reclaim a city from the zombies. The city will have a huge number of zombies, and players around the world will contribute to the reclamation efforts by doing missions in that city to kill zombies.

Dead Trigger 2 has an account feature where you create a user account that will let you save your account to the cloud. This allows you to maintain your gaming progress without losing anything in case you change your phone. To download this game just click on the download button above to start the download. Check out other similar games such as Dead Target and Dead Effect 2.