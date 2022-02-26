World

Deadly crash: Man, woman killed, 2 others injured after SUV slams into parked tow truck on Cross Bronx Expressway

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Deadly crash: Man, woman killed, 2 others injured after SUV slams into parked tow truck on Cross Bronx Expressway
Written by admin
Deadly crash: Man, woman killed, 2 others injured after SUV slams into parked tow truck on Cross Bronx Expressway

Deadly crash: Man, woman killed, 2 others injured after SUV slams into parked tow truck on Cross Bronx Expressway

THE BRONX (WABC) — Two people are dead after an SUV slammed into a parked tow truck on the Cross Bronx Expressway late Friday.

Police said four people were inside the SUV in the westbound lanes of the expressway near Rosedale Avenue just before 11:50 p.m. when the driver somehow lost control.

The vehicle slammed into a parked tow truck that had stopped for a broken-down vehicle.

Video from the scene appears to show the car pinned underneath a semi-trailer truck.

A 33-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were killed.

A 32-year-old woman was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital while a 15-year-old girl was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.

The severity of their injuries is not clear.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

———-
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Deadly #crash #Man #woman #killed #injured #SUV #slams #parked #tow #truck #Cross #Bronx #Expressway

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  A New Day in Haiti? Many Haitians Have Their Doubts.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment