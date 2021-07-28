Deadly Floods Leave Thousands of Rohingya Refugees Homeless Again

Heavy monsoon rains washed away the sprawling Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, turning settlements into fast-flowing rivers overnight. At least 11 people have died, officials said, and thousands are homeless again.

Mamunur Rashid, a local official in Cox’s Bazar, where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees have lived for years after fleeing neighboring Myanmar, said at least six people died in Balukhali and Palong Khali camps on Tuesday, including a child. Five other people died in a camp in Teknaf on Wednesday morning, he said.

According to the Inter Sector Coordination Group, an international humanitarian organization that oversees the camps, as many as 13,000 people have been affected by severe flooding and landslides, which have claimed dozens of lives in India in recent days. Residents said dozens of people were missing.

Since 2017, more than 730,000 ethnic Rohingya have entered Bangladesh, fleeing a vicious military campaign of murder, rape and arson in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar, where the government does not consider them legitimate citizens. . The United Nations has called Myanmar’s persecution of the Rohingya, who are predominantly Muslim, “a classic example of ethnic cleansing.”