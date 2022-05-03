Deadly Triple Shooting in the Bronx, New York City – Gadget Clock





Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a triple shooting in the Bronx has left one person dead and two others hospitalized.

The shooting took place shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at a store on East Burnside Avenue. Police say it was around that time when the suspect was arguing with one of the victims, left the location only to then return and shoot into the store.

According to police, the suspect then entered the business and shot a 31-year-old man in the head and torso, killing him before fleeing the scene.

The preliminary investigation, police say, suggests that the other two victims who survived are believed to be innocent bystanders. They were taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital.

One of the surviving victims, a 34-year-old woman, is in critical condition after being shot in the torso, while the other victim, a 34-year-old man shot in the arm, is in stable condition, police say.

A friend of the woman in critical condition spoke with News 4 New York saying she believes crime in the borough is getting worse — faster than any other borough.

“I feel like no one cares about us out here no more,” Jolanda Richards said. “I feel like you can’t get nothing out here. No protection. No services. No nothing. It’s just like we are invincible to the world now and it’s the most crimes happening in the Bronx right now. You don’t even want to come out of your house.”

Police have arrested Edison Cruz, from the Bronx, on charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting. Attorney information for Cruz was not immediately available.