Deadly US wildfires fueled by windy weather continue to threaten communities



The crew continued to fight multiple wildfires across the country on Tuesday as whip winds and tinder-dry conditions fueled the fire.

In Arizona, tunnel fire control increased by 20% Monday night, and the U.S. Forest Service in the Coconino National Forest said the fire spread over 19,344 acres.

“The reduction in size is due to the more accurate depiction of the edge of the fire south of the Darton Dome after the lava flow,” the agency said.

Nebraska fire kills ex-fire chief, injures 15 firefighters

Fox Weather reports that firefighting weather conditions are expected to reach record-breaking levels for this time of year, with winds moving southwest.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said the fire damaged an estimated 109 properties, including 30 homes.

Arizona Govt. Doug Dusi The county declared a state of emergency “to assist affected communities with the resources needed to respond to the fire’s devastation and to recover.”

Meanwhile, two New Mexico fires – Calf Canyon Fire and Hermits Peak Fire – have merged, expanding a combined area of ​​60,173 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service in Santa Fe National Forest.

On Monday, several communities in the northern part of the state were evacuated.

The situation was still very volatile for the authorities to assess the damage on Friday and Saturday.

Members of the New Mexico Congressional delegation on Monday joined Government Michelle Luzan Grisam in a call with White House and federal agency officials to apply for more federal ground resources.

The winds forced the fire to move further, hampering progress

The governor declared a state of emergency in four counties last week.

In Nebraska, a southwest prairie fire killed one person, injured at least 145 firefighters and destroyed at least six homes.

A retired Cambridge, Nebraska, fire chief who was helping as a fire spotter in Red Willow County died Friday night after his truck was blocked off by blind smoke.

The body of John Trumbull, 66, of Arapaho was recovered early Saturday.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday that the Road 702 fire consumed 41,448 acres and was 47% controlled due to the work of about 160 firefighters.

Major wildfires have been reported across the country, including in Colorado, Florida, South Dakota and Texas.

The Gazette, a Colorado paper, reported last week that a North Colorado Springs fire forced 500 homes to evacuate due to alleged illegal construction work.

The National Inter-Agency Fire Center says the amount of land to date is about 30% higher than the 10-year average.

Fires have become a year-long threat in the western United States, scientists say. Climate change .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.