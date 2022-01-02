deaf chess champion malika handa attack on punjab channi government for ignoring and not helping her

Malika Handa wrote in the post that the former Sports Minister had announced a cash prize for me, I also have his invitation letter. When I told this to Sports Minister Pargat Singh, he clearly said that that announcement was made by the former minister, I did not. The government cannot do anything in this.

Chess champion and national awardee Malika Handa is upset with the attitude of the Punjab government. Malika Handa, a deaf and mute player, who won the National Championship seven times in chess, on Sunday attacked Channi Sarkar and vented her anger over the government’s apathetic attitude.

Malika Handa has shared her video on social media. In which she is expressing her protest by showing the won trophy and medal. In this video, she is also trying to say something. His anger can be clearly seen in this video that how angry he is with the government. Malika Handa, a disabled player who has raised the name of the country all over the world, has neither got a job nor a cash prize from the Punjab government.

He has also written a post in the video shared with his Twitter account on Sunday. In which she has written that I am feeling very hurt. On 31st December, I met the Sports Minister of Punjab. But now he said that the Punjab government cannot give jobs or give cash prizes as they do not have a policy for deaf games. The former sports minister had announced a cash prize for me, I also have his invitation letter in which I was invited but it was canceled due to corona.

Further Malika Handa wrote that when I told this to Sports Minister Pargat Singh, he clearly said that the announcement was made by the former minister, I did not. The government cannot do anything in this. I am just asking why it was announced at all. Congress government wasted my time for five years. They fooled me, they don’t care about the deaf person’s game. District Congress also supported me and promised, but nothing happened. Why is the Punjab government doing this?

Malika Handa, a chess champion and deaf player from Jalandhar, started playing chess from 2010. She has won the World and Asian Championships six times. Malika has won the national championship 7 times. Malika has been pleading for help from the Punjab government for a long time but there has been no hearing from Malika. She has also met Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and told her achievements but till now no help has been received.