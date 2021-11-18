Deaf Football Team Brings Pride to Riverside Community
Riverside, California – Every time a story comes up that causes a reporter to leave everything behind, cancel appointments, forget about weekend ideas, hug family members – and dash.
For me, that story was about a high school football team. Last week, I drove seven hours from my home in East Bay to the California School for the Deaf, Riverside. I’m not disappointed.
After losing several seasons, the football team was undefeated and, for the first time in the school’s history, competed for the division championship. An article I wrote about a team known as Cubs was published this week.
When I arrived on campus, I was kindly received by the school’s enthusiastic superintendent, Nancy Hlibok Aman. She told me about the team coach through a sign language interpreter.
“His blood runs Pigskin,” she said of coach Keith Adams.
That evening coach Adams and his players defeated their rivals in the second round of the playoffs. The unilateral result was not surprising. The Cubs outscored their rivals by 642-156 in the regular season, raising the spirits of the community suffering from the coronavirus epidemic.
On Sunday I went with the players and coaches to the NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Minnesota Vikings, where the stadium announcers celebrated the Cubs’ victory. Dressed in their red jerseys, they watched as their faces appeared on the huge videoboard. Friends texted to say they had seen them on television.
There are many explanations for why the team is doing so well this year – the specific group of players is very talented, fast and disciplined. And the players play hard.
“I love physical, hard hits and tackle,” said team quarterback Tevin Adams. He is also the son of a coach.
But what struck me most was how comfortable and confident the players felt as a deaf team with deaf coaches. It was their world on their terms.
When he was younger and played in the audio league, he was often snubbed because the position required less communication. Now they have played the right position.
Aman told me, “They have a very special bond, a chemistry. “They are able to read each other.”
I asked Laura Edwards, the school’s athletics supervisor, about the long-running debate over whether deaf children should go to mainstream institutions or to all-deaf schools.
Edwards is deaf and was born into a listening family. She told me she recently brought an interpreter to a family gathering because she wanted to capture as many conversations as possible.
Edwards told me, “As a deaf person, I never went to a school for the deaf. “It simply came to our notice then. He was very lonely. ”
On the Riverside campus, Edwards says she sees deaf students who have been transferred from mainstream institutions thrive. “The barrier to communication has been removed and there is inclusion and social interaction.”
“Our student athletes are just like any other listening student in terms of physical and mental skills and athletic talent,” she texted me later. “The only difference is that they are deaf.”
Edwards noted that she had capitalized on the word “deaf.”
“It’s not a typo,” she said. “We have a culture of our own.”
Thomas Fuller is the San Francisco Bureau Chief of the New York Times.
Exercising moderately for 300 minutes a week can help prevent cancer.
Where we are traveling
Today’s travel tip comes from June Oberdorfer, who recommends the newly restored covered bridge at South Yuba River State Park in Nevada County:
The bridge, built in 1862 to transport traffic from the northern mines, was closed in 2011 for safety reasons. Due to a group of very active local citizens (SOB: Save Our Bridge) who raised funds to restore the bridge and lobbied the legislature, it was reopened to pedestrian traffic on November 4, 2021. The bridge is the longest lasting single-span, wooden covered bridge in the world. Its preservation is a wonderful legacy for many future generations.
In summer, children play in the water on the sandy beach. The Buttermilk Bend Trail (which follows the old water supply trench route) upstream or the Point Defiance Trail loop downstream, is ideal for hiking at any time of the year with river views around each curve.
Tell us about your favorite places to visit in California. Email your suggestions to [email protected] We will share more in upcoming editions of the newspaper.
