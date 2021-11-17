Deaf Football Team Brings Pride to Riverside Community

Riverside, California – Every time a story comes up that causes a reporter to leave everything behind, cancel appointments, forget about weekend ideas, hug family members – and dash.

For me, that story was about a high school football team. Last week, I drove seven hours from my home in East Bay to the California School for the Deaf, Riverside. I’m not disappointed.

After losing several seasons, the football team was undefeated and, for the first time in the school’s history, competed for the division championship. An article I wrote about a team known as Cubs was published this week.

When I arrived on campus, I was kindly received by the school’s enthusiastic superintendent, Nancy Hlibok Aman. She told me about the team coach through a sign language interpreter.