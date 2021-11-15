Deaf Football Team Takes California by Storm

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA – The athletic program at the California School for the Deaf, Riverside, has suffered humiliation and persecution over the years. It was time for the visiting team’s volleyball coach to ridicule the deaf players. And the second time the coach heard the girls’ basketball team’s hearing as opponents discussed how embarrassing it was to lose to a deaf team.

The university football team, the Cubs, have been losing for seven seasons in a row recently, so leaving the school with the sinking feeling that the opposing football team came to the Riverside campus expecting an easy victory did not help boost morale.

No one insults the cubs anymore. This season, they are unbeaten – their top-ranked team in the Southern California division. He did not beat his opponents as much as he did in 11 matches.