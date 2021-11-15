Deaf Football Team Takes California by Storm
RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA – The athletic program at the California School for the Deaf, Riverside, has suffered humiliation and persecution over the years. It was time for the visiting team’s volleyball coach to ridicule the deaf players. And the second time the coach heard the girls’ basketball team’s hearing as opponents discussed how embarrassing it was to lose to a deaf team.
The university football team, the Cubs, have been losing for seven seasons in a row recently, so leaving the school with the sinking feeling that the opposing football team came to the Riverside campus expecting an easy victory did not help boost morale.
No one insults the cubs anymore. This season, they are unbeaten – their top-ranked team in the Southern California division. He did not beat his opponents as much as he did in 11 matches.
On Friday night, in the second round of the playoffs, the Cubs defeated the Desert Christian Knights 84-12, a score that would have been even more one-sided if the Cubs had not shown mercy to their second-string players for a full second. Half
Led by the school’s physical education teacher, Keith Adams, a deaf and hard-of-hearing deaf man with two deaf sons on the team, Cubs is a fast and tough team. Wing-footed wide receivers fly past defenses, averaging 17 yards per catch. With 22 touchdowns in the season, the quarterback doubles as the team’s leading runner. The system of coded hand signals among tightly woven teammates and coaches confuses opponents with its speed and efficiency.
With Friday’s win, the Cubs are two games away from winning the divisional title for the first time in the school’s 68-year history. But coaches and players say they already feel like winners.
“I still can’t believe how well we played this year,” Mr Adams said after Friday’s victory. “I knew we were good, but I never dreamed we would dominate every game.”
In an area of California that has been plagued by high levels of unemployment and an epidemic of more than 5,000 deaths, the excellence of cubs has elevated schools and the surrounding community.
Football is a very audible experience: helmet falling, tackle crunch, side shouting teammates and the roar of the crowd. Friday night games at Riverside Campus aren’t completely quiet, but they’re not rude either. The lighting generators hum and the crowd responds with scattered applause. But there is no public address system to name players after a touchdown pass or run-stuffing tackle, no play-by-play commentator.
The American flag flutters near the field, but there is no national anthem before the game. A sign language interpreter hired by the school acts as a mediator between the cub coaching staff and the sports official. Before Friday’s game, the interpreter reminded officials to move their hands while whistling to stop the play.
For the coaching staff, the team’s success has broken the long-standing stereotype of deafness in football.
Mr Adams, who has coached the team for two seasons since 2005 and began his second term four years ago, is credited with this change of conditioning and especially talented players, some of whom have played together for years at lower levels.
His philosophy is that what can be considered a deficit can have an edge.
Many teams try to use hand gestures to call plays, but they do not match for cubs, which interact with hand movements during each play. The players did not waste time running to the side to hear from the coaching staff. Huddle is not needed.
Coaches also say that deaf players develop visual sensations that make them more alert to movement. And because they are visible, deaf players are more aware of where their opponents are on the field.
After Friday’s defeat, Desert Christian’s coach, Aaron Williams, said he had a warning for future opponents of the California School for the Deaf, Riverside.
“I would say be careful, thinking it is to your advantage,” he said. “They communicate better than the team I’ve trained against.”
For players, parents and staff, the success of a football team is more than just an athletic victory. Deaf children are often described by many as a sign of their best performance when they are together in an all-deaf environment.
Delia Gonzalez, Felix’s mother, a junior and one of the team’s wide receivers, was sidelined on Friday after her son made two touchdowns.
She recounted how Felix had asked her to play football when she was 10 years old, but later became frustrated when she was surrounded by players who did not understand her.
“The coaches will just talk to him,” Ms Gonzalez said. “He used to come home crying.”
Many players and staff use the term loneliness to describe how they felt in the mainstream settings, the people around them are different. And teachers and parents tell how students thrive in an all-deaf environment.
“Of course, this has changed his life,” Ms Gonzalez said of her son. “Now he’s one of the stars.”
With only 168 students in high school – the institution runs from preschool through 12th grade – the cubs play in an eight-player league designed for small schools, mostly in rural areas or in private institutions. The other eight-player schools include the prestigious Kate and Thatcher schools in Southern California. There is only one other deaf secondary school in the state and it does not play in the same department.
With their string of victories, the Cubs are beginning to notice. Players and coaches were featured at pregame ceremonies at Sunday’s Los Angeles Chargers-Minnesota Vikings game and were introduced to a crowded, enthusiastic stadium on a jumbotron.
The school’s 63-acre campus, once surrounded by orange groves, today is made up of strip malls, freeways and fast-food restaurants, and is the only deaf public school serving the southern half of the state.
The success of the football team made the campus enthusiastic and reunited spontaneous alumni in the games.
When the school opened in 1953, Patricia Davis, one of the school’s first 56 students, said: “It’s been a long time coming.
“We’ve been a losing team for so many days,” she said at Friday’s game, surrounded by enthusiastic fellow graduates. “I’m just thrilled.”
Dirt tracks around the grounds, pieces of bleachers that look like they have been rescued from a collapsed stadium, fuzzy scoreboards and a playful surface of grass, are all that the school needs for the underdog team. The field is dimly lit by portable floodlights, each with its own exhaust-spinning generator, the kind of equipment that night construction workers would have deployed for interstate repairs.
Victory this season has made those conditions more bearable. On Friday, players sat on benches in their locker rooms facing their coaches for pregame pap talk.
“You have a job to do and that is to win,” said Esau Zornoza, assistant coach, encouraging players in sign language. Wearing their cardinal-red jerseys, 21 players lined up at the door and slammed into the walls of the corridor as they entered the warm Southern evenings of Southern California.
Cubs quarterback Trevin Adams, with long blonde hair, said playing with deaf teammates was free and thus boosted the team’s winning chemistry.
“We can fully express ourselves,” said Trevin, a junior who is the son of coach Adams. “We can be leaders. We can be firm. “
When he was younger, Trevin played in leagues with listeners.
“It just felt like a team,” he said.
“It feels like brotherhood.”
