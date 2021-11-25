Deal done with the help of Mamta Banerjee advisor Prashant Kishor Says Mukul Sangma – Deal done with the help of Mamta Banerjee advisor Prashant Kishor

In the Meghalaya Assembly, 12 out of 17 Congress MLAs joined the TMC on Thursday. Their leader and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma blamed the move on the Congress’s “ineffectiveness” in fighting “divisive forces”, which has made Mamata Banerjee’s party the leader of the opposition, which does not have a significant position in the state’s politics. . This political development has not only increased the stature of TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but has also given a setback to the dreams of the Bharatiya Janata Party to rule Bengal in the coming future. It has also strengthened Prashant Kishor’s image as an election strategist.

Sangma, who was the chief minister of Meghalaya, considered a peaceful state in the northeast from 2010 to 2018, said the Congress’s failure to fight the BJP was the reason behind the decision to join the TMC. BJP is getting stronger in the state. On the other hand, many believe that the reason for this is that Sangma was upset over Vincent H Pala being appointed as the state president without consulting him.

Speaking at the press conference, Sangma said, “As you know the divisive forces are getting stronger in the country. We have to defeat them. A vacuum has been created due to the ineffectiveness of the Congress and we have taken this decision today as part of our efforts to find an all India party to take on the NDA.” He said, “I am happy to announce that I have formally joined the All India Trinamool Congress along with these MLAs. We know that this decision will bring better prospects for our state and our country.”

Deal decided after meeting Prashant Kishor: Senior Congress leader and former Speaker of the Assembly Charles Pangroop told the media that it was Prashant Kishor who worked to persuade the disgruntled Congress MLAs to join the TMC. “The manner in which the TMC thrashed the BJP in the recent assembly elections in West Bengal shows that their (Prashant Kishor) strategies worked,” he said.

Pangroop said, “I had the opportunity to meet Kishor and the iPac team. We realized that we have the same approach to take the country forward and fight the communal forces in the country today.” He said that he and the other MLAs were not forced to join the TMC. The Congress has 17 MLAs in the 60-member house, of which 12 have formally conveyed their merger decision to Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

When Mukul Sangma was asked about the remaining five MLAs, he said that the other MLAs have not decided yet. Sangma said the decision to join the Mamata Banerjee-led party has been taken “after a thorough analysis of how people can be served in a better way”. I have failed to take on the BJP and its allies. “We have not served the state better during the last few years. Our potential can be used now. Sangma said that before joining the TMC, he and his team had gone to New Delhi several times to meet the Congress high command and discuss issues plaguing the party, but to no avail.

He said that there is absolutely no truth in the fact that he left the Congress because of his differences with Pala. “In fact, you will remember that when we could not form the government in Meghalaya despite emerging as the single largest political party, the Congress leadership did not mind,” Sangma said. In the 2018 elections, the Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 21 seats in the 60-member assembly. But Konrad Sangma’s party NPP, which won 19 seats and its ally BJP, which won two seats, together with smaller parties, secured the majority figure. The NPP-led coalition is currently in power in the state.