Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker lead top-seeded Suns past Mavericks



After a brief hiatus, the Phoenix Suns that bulldozed through the regular-season schedule appeared Monday night.

Deandre Ayton added 25 points, Devin Booker added 23 and the top pick turned out to be a 121-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Sun Western Conference semifinals.

The Suns never backed down, leading 9-0 in the opening minutes and staying on the gas until the last minute. They shot 50.5% off the field, won the Rebounding Edge 51-36 and beat the Mavericks for the 10th time in a regular season game count.

Phoenix is ​​a bit late – the final score is a little closer than it should have been – but the Suns look a lot like the team that has set a franchise record with 64 wins this season.

“We’re going to win,” said Suns Point guard Chris Paul. “It’s not always going to be nice. We’ve played well most of the time. We’ll see the movie tomorrow and see what we have to do separately for Game 2.”

Luca Donsic led the Mavericks with 45 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Dallas advanced to the second round after this first season of Doncic’s four-year NBA career.

Donsik and Maxi Kleber seemed ready for the challenge but the rest of the Mavras could not do much until it was too late. Kleber finished with 19 points.

“I thought Maxi and Luca kept us afloat in the first half,” said Mavericks coach Jason Kidd. “We could have easily gone down to 39 at halftime but Maxi and LD were good. LD was good in the second half as well.

“We need to get someone to join our party.”

Game 2 on Wednesday in Phoenix.

Booker missed three games during the first-round win against the New Orleans Pelicans, which was tougher than Phoenix expected because of the right hamstring. He came back for Closeout Game 6 and scored 13 points, but was a little more cautious than usual in trying to stay healthy.

That dilemma was overcome in the first quarter on Monday: Booker scored 13 points in 4 of 8 and added six rebounds and four assists.

Ayton dominated the paint and mid-range, his usual array hitting the turnaround jumper, runner and dunk. The 6-foot-11 center fired 12 of 20 shots from the field. Paul added 19 points and Cam Johnson added 17 points from the bench.

Suns coach Monty Williams said: “I like the fact that we weren’t fixed for 3 seconds tonight. “A lot of people were attacking the paint, we were getting floater and rim shots.”

All five Sun starters have scored double figures.

The Sun’s inaugural Salvo highlighted a Jay Crowder 3-pointer and Booker’s Lob Pass for a dive into the Mikal Bridge. Phoenix extended its lead 18-6 midway through the first quarter in a turbulent Dallas called timeout.

The Mavericks stayed in the game for a while thanks to Donsick and Kleber, who hit their first four 3-pointers. The pair helped pull Dallas to 51-47 in the middle of the second but the Sons finished the half with another run, taking a break with a 69-56 lead.

Ouch

Donsick was slow to rise in the second quarter after taking a knee in the groin from Jay Crowder, who was firing a 3-pointer and calling for an offensive foul.

After an official review, Crowder’s foul was upgraded to a flaggrant 1.

7-foot fun

Sons Backup Center Javale McGee brought the crowd to his feet with a rare defensive play at the start of the fourth quarter.

He stole the ball from Donsick and then dribbled the length of the floor, putting Sans 21 points above with a powerful sting.

Tip-INS

Mavericks: Donsick scored 14 points in 5 of 9 in the first quarter. … Kleber hit 5 3-pointers out of 6 in the first half and had 16 points before the break. … In the fourth quarter, Kleber suffered a terrible fall after being bumped by Javale McGee while finishing a dunk. Kleber landed on his upper back and trembled for a few seconds before taking his free throw.

Sons: Crowder hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter before returning to celebrate with former cardinal receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who was sitting on the edge of the court. A part-owner of the Fitzgerald franchise. … This was the 30th consecutive sale at the Footprint Center, returning to the regular season … has improved to 51-0 this season while leading the playoffs three quarters later with a 4-0 mark.