‘Dear Evan Hansen’ | anatomy of a scene

I am Stephen Chbosky. I am the director of the film adaptation of “Dear Evan Hansen”. “(Singing) Get out, get out of the sun if you keep burning up.” What we see here is Ben Platt reprising his role he made famous in Evan Hansen’s Broadway. And at this moment in the movie, we’ve already met Evan in his bedroom, where he reveals how much he cares for her. We are learning that it is the first day of school. We are learning like the voices of his head. And he just hangs out and he starts singing this wonderful song called “Waving Through the Window.” What’s unique about this scene is that he really is—if you look at what’s really happening, even though he’s singing, what the singing represents in this moment is just a thought in his mind. He’s not really talking, you know, in the real world. Like he’s not talking right now. He’s not actually singing it as he walks down the hallway. If you notice, no one around him is dancing. It’s not “High School Musical”. There is no performance just that he is alone in the world. “(Singing) Make a sound. When you’re falling in a forest and there’s no one around, do you ever actually crash or even make a sound?” And whatever we shot, we wanted to show how he is lost in the world and how nobody pays attention to him and this whole song is a thought in his mind. And in many ways, it’s like a cry for help. “(Singing) I’ll Always Look Outside—” The scene was choreography. And even though there aren’t people dancing in the hallways, there are some things that take a hit. Like sometimes there’s a locker slam on the beat. Or it’s like social media, which is an all-encompassing part of the story, sometimes on rhythm and sometimes it’s a little off. So all these things always go back to a kind of noise in his head. It was choreographed, but not in the traditional musical sense. It was actually choreographed to his emotions. That was always the main thing, feelings. where is he staying? what does this mean? How does it affect him emotionally? “(Singing) Is anyone waving? Waving? Waving? Whoa-oh-oh-oh!”