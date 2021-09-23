‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Review: You’ve Got a Friend (Not)
Making a strange leap from the Broadway stage to the movie screen, the musical “Dear Evan Hansen” follows the story of a liar, an accomplished fabulist, who uses a troubled classmate’s self-harm to gain popularity. Yet the film (I assume in keeping with its Tony Award-winning predecessor, which I haven’t seen) wants us to not only empathize with the character, but ultimately forgive him. This is a big question.
It’s not just that Ben Platt, who is about to turn 28 and reprises his stage role as Evan, as a high-school senior John Travolta was in “Greece.” Suffering from crippling social anxiety, Evan is a sweaty mess, his sharp eyes and coiled body language stuns the other students as he sings lustily about feeling overlooked. (The lyrics are primarily by Benz Pasek and Justin Paul.) When a fellow estranged, volatile Connor Murphy (Colton Ryan), one of Evan’s therapeutic, self-addressed letters, remains in the possession of Connor’s devastated mother and stepfather. Hue Takes His Life (Amy Adams and Danny Pino) are convinced that Evan was Connor’s best friend.
Instead of correcting this simple misunderstanding, Evan begins to enjoy its benefits, even enlisting an acquaintance (a Nick Dodani) to help create an email exchange between Connor and himself. does. Welcomed into the plush Murphy home, he grows close to Connor’s sister, Zoe (Caitlyn Dever), whom he has a crush on. The students find him at the school and his speech at Connor’s memorial goes viral. With each adornment, attention and social-media likes increase; It is in the trusting eyes of Connor’s mother that we see the cruelty of Evan’s deception.
Written by Steven Levenson and oddly directed by Stephen Chbowski (who is no stranger to teen drama), “Dear Evan Hansen” is a disturbing work, a devious, superficial, and unsettling work around teen mental-health issues. Sometimes it creates a comical plot. The dialogue is brief, with hilarious on-the-nose song lyrics; Yet the story shines a useful spotlight on the seditious turn of the internet and the way in which social media exploits the tragedy. In one scene, students pose for selfies in Connor’s flower-adorned locker, conveniently forgetting that it was someone they previously disliked and ostracized.
Even with its long run time and emotionally overwhelming structure (there will no doubt be), this peculiar photo has a few bright spots, including a dazzling Julianne Moore who plays Evan She works more as a single mother. Moore may be missing for the most part of the film, but one of his songs is really so moving that it only underscores the emotional artistry surrounding it. Also notable is Amandla Stenberg, playing the resident school worker and moral conscience who brings an unexpected craving for a song about anonymity that she helped write. But the film’s most wasted opportunity resides in Dever’s subtle portrayal of Zoe, whose exhaustion over the family’s obsessive attention to Connor’s needs highlights the stress of being the brother of a troubled child. The moment is pushed aside when she admits she’s afraid of Connor, as she, too, is duped by a fairy-tale portrait of a beloved brother of Evan.
Treacherous and manipulative, “Dear Evan Hansen” sees the villain turn victim and grief into an exploitable vulnerability. It shook me.
