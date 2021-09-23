‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Review: You’ve Got a Friend (Not)

Written by Steven Levenson and oddly directed by Stephen Chbowski (who is no stranger to teen drama), “Dear Evan Hansen” is a disturbing work, a devious, superficial, and unsettling work around teen mental-health issues. Sometimes it creates a comical plot. The dialogue is brief, with hilarious on-the-nose song lyrics; Yet the story shines a useful spotlight on the seditious turn of the internet and the way in which social media exploits the tragedy. In one scene, students pose for selfies in Connor’s flower-adorned locker, conveniently forgetting that it was someone they previously disliked and ostracized.

Even with its long run time and emotionally overwhelming structure (there will no doubt be), this peculiar photo has a few bright spots, including a dazzling Julianne Moore who plays Evan She works more as a single mother. Moore may be missing for the most part of the film, but one of his songs is really so moving that it only underscores the emotional artistry surrounding it. Also notable is Amandla Stenberg, playing the resident school worker and moral conscience who brings an unexpected craving for a song about anonymity that she helped write. But the film’s most wasted opportunity resides in Dever’s subtle portrayal of Zoe, whose exhaustion over the family’s obsessive attention to Connor’s needs highlights the stress of being the brother of a troubled child. The moment is pushed aside when she admits she’s afraid of Connor, as she, too, is duped by a fairy-tale portrait of a beloved brother of Evan.

Treacherous and manipulative, “Dear Evan Hansen” sees the villain turn victim and grief into an exploitable vulnerability. It shook me.