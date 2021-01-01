Death of Akshay Kumar’s mother: Death of Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday morning. Akshay’s mother has not been well for the past few days. He was later admitted to Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai. Akshay has shared this information with fans through social media.

Sharing the news of his mother’s demise, Akshay wrote, ‘She was my origin and today I feel unbearable pain in my womb. My mother Mrs. Aruna Bhatia said goodbye to this world in peace this morning and will once again meet my father in another world. I respect all your prayers for me and my family. Om Shanti ‘



Earlier, while thanking the fans for their prayers, Akshay Kumar wrote, “The concern and concern you have shown for my mother’s health has touched my heart. I can’t describe it in words. This is a very difficult time for me and my family. Every prayer of yours is meant for me.



Please tell, when Akshay Kumar’s mother fell ill, he was shooting abroad. As soon as Akshay heard the news, he returned to Mumbai from London. However, it is not yet known what happened to Akshay Kumar’s mother.