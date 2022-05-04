Death of Illinois high school student, 17, ruled homicide



The death of a 17-year-old high school student was found at his family’s suburban Chicago home A homicide regime According to the Illinois Coroners.

“She was a few weeks away from graduating, and it’s a very happy time, and it’s really sad to make life so short,” neighbor Andrew Brescia told WLS.

Mia Marouk was found dead Sunday evening at her family’s home in Tinley Park, about 30 miles from Chicago. An autopsy conducted by Cook County Coroners determined he had multiple injuries. According to Fox32, the death was ruled a homicide, but the exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

Tinley Park Police Accepting a person Interest in custody As of Tuesday, the police department told Gadget Clock Digital on Wednesday morning that additional details of the case would be released soon.

Brescia told Fox32 that she heard a voice from Maro’s older brother on Sunday warning of the tragedy.

According to Fox32, Brescia said, “It was just tragic. I was listening to music and hearing noise outside. I looked outside and saw the family rushing home.” , What happened. How did it happen? Why? Obviously upset, very upset at that moment. “

Maro was a senior at Andrew High School and is set to graduate next week

High school principal Abir Othman said in a letter to the school community on Monday, “Today is a very sad day for the Andrew High School community because we are saddened by the loss of senior student Mia Maro.” “We extend our deepest condolences to Mia’s family and ask everyone to keep Mia in their thoughts and prayers.”

Mourners gathered outside the house on Monday evening, setting up a memorial to Maro.