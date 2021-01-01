Death of Kalyani Menon: Death of Kalyani Menon: In the 90’s, Kalyani Menon sang many famous songs under the direction of AR Rahman.
Famous South Indian singer Kalyani Menon passed away at the age of 80 on Monday at a private hospital in Chennai (Kalyani Menon passed away). He is survived by his son Rajiv Menon, a popular film director in South India.
In the 90s, Kalyani Menon sang many famous songs under the direction of AR Rahman. The family said his funeral would take place sometime. Some of his famous songs include Oman Payne, Kundanpu Bomma, Phool Jaisi Ladki, Wadi Sathukodi, Kuluvalile and many more.
