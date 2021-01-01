Entertainment

Death of Siddharth Shukla Bigg Boss 13 Journey Photo: Photos of Siddharth Shukla from childhood and modeling days to become an actor

2 days ago
People and fans of the film industry are mourning the demise of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner Siddharth Shukla. No one can believe that Siddharth is no longer with them. Entering the world of glamor was not easy for her and after many struggles she made her place. Here are some pictures from his childhood so far that you may not have seen …

Educated in Mumbai

Siddharth was born on December 12, 1980. Siddharth did his schooling from St. Xavier’s High School in Mumbai.

Graduate in Interior Designing

Siddhartha graduated in Interior Designing. He studied at Rachna Parliament School of Interior Design, Mumbai.

Started career from modeling

Siddharth started his career as a model. In 2005, she won the title of the best model in the world.

Siddhartha made history

Siddhartha was the only Asian to make this history. He was only 25 at the time when he defeated 40 other contestants to win the title.

Siddharth’s look impressed the fans

Siddharth later got recognition from the TV series ‘Balika Vadhu’ in which he played the role of Shiva. The audience loved his acting talent and charming look.

Siddhartha was one of the most appropriate words

Siddharth was one of the most worthy celebrities. Most people don’t know that he worked hard for the best body and then he became a fitness icon.

Used to do awesome workouts in the gym

Several videos of Siddharth sweating in the gym went viral on social media. He didn’t forget to workout even in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’.

Discussion of relationship with Shahnaz Gill

Siddharth was in the news because of his relationship with his friend Shahnaz Gill. He called Shahnaz just a friend, but after seeing the photos of the two, fans made different guesses.

Siddharth appeared in these films and shows

In addition to TV shows, Siddharth also appeared in movies and web series. These include names like ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’.

