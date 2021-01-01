Death of Siddharth Shukla: Hina Khan says I am very scared after the sudden death of Siddharth Shukla

Well known TV actress Hina Khan has been shocked by the sudden demise of actor Siddharth Shukla. Hina Khan still can’t believe that Siddharth is not in this world. Hina Khan and Siddharth Shukla entered the house together in ‘Bigg Boss’ season 14 as ‘Tufani Seniors’. Hina Khan lost her father a few months ago. Expressing grief over the demise of Siddharth Shukla, Hina said, ‘Life is very fragile and unpredictable. I’m scared. ‘

Hina Khan is shocked by the death of Siddharth Shukla.



Expressing grief over the actor’s demise, Hina Khan writes, “We think we have learned to live a little better after our sweet or sour experiences. But at the same time life is reversed. Life is always unexpected. We think of something and something different happens. Heartfelt condolences to Siddharth’s family. Wherever Siddhartha is, I pray for his peace. ‘

‘I’m not feeling well’

Expressing grief over the demise of Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan tweeted one after another. In another tweet, Hina Khan writes that she is not well but is very scared and Siddharth is completely unable to digest the news that she is no more in this world. Hina wrote, ‘After past experiences, I was shocked and upset by the heartbreaking news of my dear friend’s demise. I’m not feeling well. The mind is not in the right frame. Like all of you, I am unable to digest the news that Siddharth is no longer with us. #RIPHero #SidharthShuklaTheShiningStar

Gauhar Khan wrote a post for Siddharth



Gauhar Khan, who was also a part of the ‘Tufani Seniors’ trio, is deeply saddened by Siddharth’s demise. She had visited her mother at her home and also posted photos and scenes of her from the house of ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

It is to be noted that Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday, September 2nd. Doctors pronounced him dead at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. After Siddharth’s death, his mother and two sisters are at his home. Actor Siddharth, 40, had made a name for himself in the world of TV. Siddharth was also the winner of several TV superhit reality shows. Like ‘Bigg Boss’, ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi’, on the other hand, through many TV shows, he created his special identity in the hearts of the audience like ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’. He last appeared in the web show ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ which was a huge hit.

