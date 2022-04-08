Death penalty possible in Vegas boy’s body-in-freezer case



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Las Vegas man will be sentenced to death for abducting and killing a 4-year-old boy and hiding the body in a freezer while holding the boy’s mother captive, a prosecutor told a judge during a brief schedule – Friday’s hearing.

Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones has suspended Brandon Lee Tosland’s sentence until at least April 15 on 10 counts, including murder, abduction and child abuse, over the boy’s death and the allegation that he strangled the child’s mother.

Tosland appeared via video hookup from the Clark County Detention Center, where he has been held without bail since his arrest on February 22. Defense attorney Augustus Claus said outside court Friday that Tosland, 35, was not guilty of all charges.

Police say the boy’s 7-year-old sister handed his teacher a handful of sticky notes from his mother after they found Tosland in a car with the boy’s mother, claiming he had been held captive and thought the girl’s brother had died at Tosland’s home. Police said handcuffs were also found with the woman in the car.

A Philadelphia man has been shot dead at a gas station

The boy’s frozen body was found in a freezer in the garage, with plastic wrap and visible injuries from physical abuse, police said.

A four-count indictment against Tosland was filed Thursday, with the case being moved from local to state court for trial.

Claus said Friday he had not received a report from a medical examiner and an autopsy on the child, who allegedly died of internal injuries.

Prosecutors Michelle Flake and Christopher Hamner declined to comment outside court.

The FBI has reopened the Missouri Cold Case murder of 26-year-old Diana Alt.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said a verdict on the cause and procedure of the child’s death was pending.

“We plan to defend the case vigorously,” Claus said in a brief interview. “Events have a completely alternate version that is not given a voice. We plan to have that voice.”

The mother’s lawyer, Stephen Stubbs, alleged that she had been physically, sexually and emotionally abused by Tosland and that her children had been physically and mentally abused and kept away from her most of the time.

The Associated Press is not naming mothers or children to avoid identifying victims of sexual abuse. Stubbs said the mother did not want to reveal her name.

The boy’s father died of a respiratory illness in January 2021. The mother and her two children moved into Tosland last March, Stubbs said.

Another woman, Maryly Ruiz, who said she had two children with Tosland before ending her relationship with him about five years ago, appeared in court on Friday. Ruiz said he was concerned about how his children, now 7 and 5, felt at home.