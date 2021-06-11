Death Stranding is getting a director’s cut on PS5



Hideo Kojima stopped by this 12 months’s Summer season Recreation Fest to announce a shock: Death Stranding is not solely coming to the PS5, however it’ll be an enhanced director’s cut of the sport. Sadly, there’s no actual element concerning the new model, however an early glimpse hinted at some extra stealth components, just like Kojima’s work on the Steel Gear Strong franchise. Gamers can possible anticipate visible and efficiency upgrades as effectively. The director’s cut is slated as “coming quickly,” with a correct reveal within the coming weeks.

Death Stranding first launched on the PS4 in 2019 and made its solution to the PC final 12 months.