Deaths among Alzheimer’s patients increased by 26% during first year of COVID-19 pandemic: study

1 day ago
According to New Hampshire and Massachusetts researchers, deaths among elderly Alzheimer’s patients increased by 26% in the first year of the COVID-19 epidemic.

In a survey published Monday in the journal JAMA Neurology, the group compared the mortality rate of approximately 27 million Medicare registrants in March-December 2019 with slightly lower enrollment rates from March to December 2020.

Also, deaths for Medicare registrants without disease increased by more than 12% in 2020.

“Thus, patients with ADRD experienced a 13.3% higher risk of death from March to December 2020 than patients without ADRD,” the authors wrote.

Mortality in nursing homes, Alzheimer’s and related dementia (ADRD) patients increased by 33%, while residents without Alzheimer’s increased by 24%.

Among Asian, black, and Hispanic populations, mortality was accelerated compared to the overall ADRD population, and a similar pattern of “improved mortality risk” was observed among those enrolled without ADRD.

These results apply even to Alzheimer’s patients in areas with a low COVID-19 tendency.

“We found that those enrolled with ADRD in 2020 were at a higher risk of death than in 2019, either directly due to COVID-19 or premature death due to healthcare disruption. The researchers explained.

The study examined all causes of death using data from Medicare and Medicaid service centers, and the authors say it presents the “biggest test” of mortality among nursing home residents in the early stages of the epidemic.

Since changes in healthcare delivery may adversely affect older adults with ADRD, the author writes that “it is not difficult to imagine how a combination of less effective (or absent) outpatient care and lower inpatient admission rates leads to higher mortality.”

As telehealth plays a “larger role” in healthcare delivery, research suggests that it is important to monitor the results of older adults.

Also, increasing caregiver stress, burden, and isolation can “indirectly affect the health of people with ADRD and those living in nursing home settings,” they noted.

Limitations of the study include that nursing home patients may be in alternative institutional settings who have not been captured, that the rate of Kovid-19 infection may have been shown to be small in early 2020, that the mix may change and that epidemic waves did not follow uniform timelines. Disabled Why Some Tested Hospital Referral Areas (HRRs) were better than others.

