Deaths due to consume poisonous liquor rjd leader attacked cm nitish kumar

14 people died in the last 24 hours due to drinking spurious liquor in the prohibitory Bihar. By the time the news was received, six people died in Gopalganj district and about 8 people died in Bettiah district. At the same time, many people have been admitted to the hospital. RJD leader Manoj Jha has targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the deaths due to poisonous liquor and tweeted that this is the cruel truth.