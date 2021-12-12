Debate Between BJP Rajiv Jaitly and SP Anurag Bhadouria Over Kashi Vishwanath Temple aajtak Halla Bol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi to the people on Monday. Before the elections, the politicization of this program is also happening fiercely.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi to the people on Monday. Before the elections, the politicization of this program is also happening fiercely. From political corridors to TV debates, vigorous discussion is being seen on this topic. In the TV debate program ‘Halla Bol’ of news channel Aaj Tak, there was a fierce debate about Kashi Vishwanath temple, SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria said that no one is raising questions about the temple but BJP leaders are making rhetoric on it in their own way. He said that BJP is raising questions on the pretext of opposition because they have a thief in their mind.

On this statement of the SP spokesperson, BJP spokesperson Rajiv Jaitley said in a taunted tone that speak ahead, let’s move forward. Then the SP leader asked the BJP spokesperson that you tell me how many types of aartis are performed in the Dham of Baba Kashi Vishwanath. Do you know any mantra? During this, Rajiv Jaitley kept on saying that you come on your track, Bhadauria asked in a more stern tone that tell which aarti is recited. Targeting Jaitley, the SP spokesperson again asked if he had ever visited a temple.

In response, Rajiv Jaitley said that you have come on your track, I will not tell you from which door you went to the temple and from which door you came, nor am I sitting here to recite the aarti, Aarti, I am the temple of the temple Baba. I will read in front of you. In response, Bhadauria said that this is your real face, stop politics in the name of Baba, Baba is watching, he will play your damru in 2022.

Huge murals depicting the art and cultural heritage of Banaras have been erected and several buildings near the Kashi Vishwanath temple site have been lit to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is here on Monday to dedicate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor to the people. The main program will be the inauguration of the first phase of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, built at a cost of about Rs 339 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath corridor to the people after offering prayers at the ancient temple that attracts a large number of tourists from India and abroad. To prepare for this event, till late Sunday night, construction workers were busy polishing stones, workers decorated the temple premises especially with marigold flowers and workers were busy making all arrangements to prepare Lalita Ghat.