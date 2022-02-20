Debate erupts over off-label COVID-19 vaccine use for children under the age of five



After the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) delayed approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five in the United States last week, parents are making an urgent request for its off-label use, according to a recent Guardian report.

Last summer, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advised against the use of off-label for children under 12 years of age. Lee Savio Bears said in a statement.

“Doses may vary for younger children. AAP recommends vaccinating children under 12 years of age. [years] Until approved by the FDA. “

The Moderna vaccine is approved for adults 18 years of age and older, while the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for those 16 years of age or older, but according to reports, vaccines for young patients are still subject to emergency use.

And when healthcare providers sign an agreement to administer vaccines, they agree not to provide vaccines for unauthorized indications, such as off-label use, the report said.

“If providers give it to these children, they may lose their status as vaccine providers,” Dr. Shawn O’Leary, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and vice-chair of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases, recently told the Guardian.

The 10-microgram vaccine approved for children 5 to 11 years of age has not been studied in young children who receive a 3-microgram dose in a Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric trial, so it is possible that children under five may have more side effects if they receive it. High doses, according to the Guardian.

But the paper notes that some parents and physicians argue that clinical trials have already proven that 3-microgram doses are safe for young children.

“I don’t see a difference between a four-year-old and a five-year-old child, regardless of age – the immune system does the same thing,” said Dr. Wolfgang von Meissner, a family physician in Germany.

But after Pfizer-BioNTech discovered a higher rate of omikron variant infection in their clinical trials than previously documented in younger patients, they requested a delay in approving it because of the variant’s ability to avoid the immunity provided by the two-dose series. The vaccine, according to the New York Times.

The study noted that December data from clinical trials showed that children between the ages of two and four produced only 60% of the antibody response when compared to the antibody response of older adolescents and young adults, a group used as benchmarks to document efficacy. . Of the vaccine

In contrast, children aged 6 months to two years developed an antibody protection that met the study goal without safety concerns, but the dose used for these children was one tenth of the dose given to children 12 years or older, the Times added.

In Germany, however, von Meissner has vaccinated 2,500 children between the ages of six months and five years, because although the country does not allow vaccinations for children under the age of five, there are no restrictions to stop it. The use of labels in the United States, according to the Guardian.

“I can’t see why I shouldn’t protect my little ones,” he said. However, he warned that it was important to inform parents about the risks of using an unlicensed vaccine before administering it.

“They have to understand, and then they have to make a decision,” he added.

Von Meissner said the expanded vaccine for an off-label use in the United States would provide additional protection to families, some of whom are desperate to lie about their children’s age so that their children may be eligible for them, but strongly advise against it. Is by experts, according to the report.

The study noted that another option for vaccinating more children could be if the Pfizer-BioNTech trial included more children under the age of five in their clinical trials, which would provide more information.

For example, since the 3-microgram dose was effective only in children between six months and two years of age, but not in children between two and five years of age, the trial could divide all participants under five years into different age groups. And test different doses in each subset as reported.

The paper suggests another way to increase availability is to make shots available to very high-risk children through the FDA’s expanded access program.

Fatima Khan posted a petition to Dr. Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, at Change.org, stating: Make the protective COVID-19 vaccine accessible to this age. “

“Many of our children are too young to remember their pre-epidemic lives. We have given birth to babies, raised newborns and taken care of young children and preschools, while trying to strike an impossible balance between our children’s physical and mental well-being.”