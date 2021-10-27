debate on TV channel panelist raised question on Gosavi actor retorted saying NCB claims strong only then Aryan not getting bail

The NCB on Tuesday opposed in the Bombay High Court the bail plea of ​​Aryan Khan, an accused in a cruise ship recovery case, saying he not only used to take narcotics but was also involved in its illegal smuggling.

Aryan Khan drugs case is being heard in the Supreme Court and in this case, many issues have arisen in the debate on TV channel Aaj Tak regarding whether Aryan will get bail or not. Why is there delay in getting bail for Aryan, who is Gosavi and how does he have access to NCB?

Panelist social activist Andrea D’Souza asked who was Kiren Gosavi and who is Manish Bhanushali. Where does he belong, is he an officer of NCB? On this, actor Mukesh Tyagi retorted and said that if the court is repeatedly rejecting the bail of Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan, then you question the court.

If the facts of NCB are so strong then the court will definitely reject the bail. Why are you raising questions on NCB? Andrea said that bullying is happening in this case, Aryan is being forcibly implicated.

Anchor Chitra Tripathi said who is Kiren Gosavi who has access to NCB office. On this, BJP spokesperson Rajiv Pandey said that there have been many such cases in the country in which someone has been kept in jail for months and years. This is not the first time that Aryan Khan is in jail for the last 23 days.

Former Delhi DCP LN Rao said that the court will grant bail if the court feels that Aryan’s release will not bring any harm to the case, but if the court feels that it may affect the case, then the bail may not be granted. can be found. At present, the matter rests with the court.

Meanwhile, the NCB on Tuesday opposed in the Bombay High Court the bail plea of ​​Aryan Khan, accused in the recovery of drugs from cruise ship, saying that he not only used to take drugs but was also involved in its illegal smuggling.

The agency also claimed that Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani were tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses to influence the investigation. Aryan Khan’s lawyers, while filing an additional note in the High Court, said that they have nothing to do with the allegations and counter allegations leveled against each other by NCB Regional Director Sameer Wankhede and some political figures.

The NCB on Tuesday filed an affidavit in response to Aryan Khan’s bail plea filed in the High Court. The matter is listed for hearing before a single bench of Justice NW Sambre. The agency said in the affidavit that efforts are being made to influence it with the malafide intention to derail the investigation of the case.