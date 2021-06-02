Debate Over Mask Laws to Deter Ku Klux Klan Resurfaces

The anti-Klan legislation, which presciently included an exemption for the declaration of a public well being emergency, bars “any individual over 16 years of age to, with the intent to conceal his id, put on any masks, hood or different machine whereby a considerable portion of the face is hidden or lined in order to conceal the id of the wearer.”

Alena Yarmosky, the press secretary for Gov. Ralph Northam, stated in an e mail that the governor was exploring methods to guarantee that the legislation doesn’t have an effect on individuals who need to proceed carrying masks for well being causes.

“Governor Northam is dedicated to making certain that people who will not be vaccinated and/or not comfy going with no masks nonetheless have the choice to put on one,” Ms. Yarmosky stated. She didn’t reply to questions on whether or not Mr. Northam would pursue a legislative change or government motion.

Anti-mask legal guidelines have been invoked over time in a wide range of methods. A federal appeals courtroom dominated in 2004 that the New York Police Division was justified in denying an outside rally allow to a company that known as itself the Church of the American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. The allow was denied on the grounds that individuals can be violating the state’s anti-mask legislation. In 2011, N.Y.P.D. officers additionally arrested some Occupy Wall Avenue protesters and charged them with carrying masks.

The West Virginia Supreme Court docket in 1996 upheld the usage of that state’s masks ban in a case involving an indignant guardian who attended a college board assembly in a satan’s masks to protest the varsity’s satan mascot.