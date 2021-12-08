Debate Over ‘Packing’ Supreme Court Divides Biden Panel



Brian Fallon, executive director of Demand Justice, a liberal group advocating increasing the number of judges, described the commission as a waste of time.

“The best thing about this commission is that it’s over, and now the Biden administration has to deal with the question of what to do with this biased Supreme Court,” he said.

But the commission – Bob Bauer, Mr. Christina Rodriguez, a former White House adviser to Obama and a professor at Yale Law School who worked in the Department of Justice during the Obama administration – saw her goal as one that sheds light on difficult and complex issues. Supplying ammunition to one side.

Until Tuesday’s meeting, it was unclear whether such an ideologically diverse group would manage to document such contentious issues and reach a consensus. Many commissioners said that if they had not written the report as it was, it would have been their job, but they still praised it as a valuable guideline for serious consideration of judicial reform issues.

David Levy, a former dean of the Duke Law School and a former federal judge, said he was voting on the report as a fair assessment of the issues, despite strong opposition to proposals to change the structure of the court or limit its jurisdiction. He warned that such ideas would undermine the independence of the judiciary, undermine the rule of law and reflect what foreign tyrants have done to overcome the challenges to their power.

Another former federal judge, Nancy Gartner, who is now a professor at Harvard Law School, also praised the report, although she argued for an increase in the number of judges. She said the Republican Party’s efforts to “alter the membership” have undermined the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and enabled a rollback of its majority voting rights that would otherwise develop a court structure in response to free and fair election results.

“This is a uniquely dangerous moment that requires a unique response,” she said. “