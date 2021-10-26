Debate started with Chinese test

The Chinese military had showcased the hypersonic missile platform in its recent parade. In this regard, the US newspaper Financial Times wrote, China has tested a state-of-the-art hypersonic missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons about two months ago (in August), which has shocked American intelligence.

However, China has officially denied this. China has claimed that it (test) was not a missile but a spacecraft. Despite China’s refutation, there is a worldwide debate about this test. MIT professor Taylor Frevel, an expert on China’s nuclear weapons policy, has told the media that a nuclear-armed ‘hypersonic glide vehicle’ could help China dodge US missile defense systems.

Experts are seeing this as a warning for the future. Hypersonic missile refers to those missiles that move towards their target while flying five times the speed of sound. Hypersonic weapons do not get their special status because of their speed. Hypersonic missile is the most advanced missile technology of the last 30-35 years. Under this, a vehicle first takes the missile into space. After this the missiles move towards the target so fast that anti-missile systems cannot track and destroy them. Ballistic missiles also move at hypersonic speed, but when it is released from a place, it is known where it will fall. These missiles are easy to track. Along with this, the direction of these missiles cannot be changed after being launched.

But with a hypersonic missile, a change of direction is possible after being released. These missiles glide at hypersonic speed in the atmosphere and move towards their target. Since they do not form arcs and projectiles like ballistic missiles, their targets are difficult to detect. In such a situation, they do not come under the grip of the anti-missile defense system.

Obviously, if a country launches a hypersonic missile, it will be almost impossible to stop it with the help of an anti-missile defense system. This missile does not even come under the radar. This creates a confusion regarding the target of these missiles. After the news of the alleged missile launch, it is being said that it has shocked the US intelligence system.

According to experts, America would never have thought that China would strengthen its technology so much on its own. China has developed military equipment from its missile systems to the last 25-30 years. In such a situation, it must have been a shocking thing for America.

Does this need to be seen as a challenge to America? After this news came out, there has been an equal relationship between America and China. According to PR Shankar, former Director General (Artillery) of the Indian Army regarding China’s test, whichever country has a space program, it has hypersonic technology. But to convert it into a weapon it needs a complete system along with satellite, warhead with control center on the ground.