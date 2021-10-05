Debbie King, 71, backstage collaborator known as ‘Spirit of Carnegie Hall,’ dies

Paparazzi, fans and police officers filled a Fall Day alley outside Carnegie Hall in 1987, waiting for Frank Sinatra to arrive for a show. Inside, a backstage attendant named Debbie King was on edge, worried about Sinatra’s reputation being difficult.

As Carnegie Hall’s artist liaison, Ms. King worked one of the more rare jobs in New York showbiz. Like a nightly personal assistant, she was responsible for taking care of masters, soloists, and performers, and she paid attention to everyone, whether Itzhak Perlman or Sting, Audra McDonald or Andre Previn.

When Sinatra arrived, her limousine was passing through the crowd, Ms. King went to pick her up. He lowered the window of his car.

“You can’t sing from the limo,” she said. “Are you planning to come out?”

“I’m coming out,” he said.

he got out.