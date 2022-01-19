Debina bonnerjee and gurmeet choudhary talk about most costly 60 thousand rupees covid test. Debina Banerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary talked about the most expensive 60 thousand rupees corona test

Debina bonnerjee and gurmeet choudhary talk about most costly 60 (*60*) rupees covid test. Debina Banerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary talked about the most expensive 60 (*60*) rupees corona test

A giant incident has occurred with Ram and Sita of the TV world. We’re speaking about Gurmeet Chaudhary and his spouse Debina. The place Gurmeet and Debina needed to bear a Kovid test of 60 (*60*) rupees whereas occurring a visit. Gurmeet Chaudhary and his spouse Debina Banerjee have returned to India from a international journey. After coming from there, Debina Banerjee shared a video and knowledgeable how she has received the most expensive Kovid test achieved to date.

On this video, Debina Banerjee, referring to the journey throughout Kovid, mentioned that it’s not understood by wanting from a distance. However the guidelines concerning Corona are very strict. Debina Banerjee additional mentioned that in London, now we have received a Kovid test achieved for 15-15 i.e. 30 (*60*) rupees. After this Debina Banerjee’s husband Gurmeet Chaudhary additional advised that at the time of leaving 30 (*60*) and after we landed in London.

After this, the corona test of 30 (*60*) arrival time has been achieved for us. So if we have a look at it, solely corona test of 60 (*60*) has been achieved. That 60 (*60*) will get one ticket. Allow us to inform you that after the detrimental report of Corona, he has received permission to journey. Debina Banerjee additionally advised that the guidelines of Corona are being adopted in Mumbai too. There are 30 to 35 corona test cubicles at Mumbai airport as effectively.

By the method, Debina Banerjee has a YouTube channel the place she retains sharing particular info associated to her private and skilled life along with her followers. Debina Banerjee has additionally shared many blogs in London and Scotland. A couple of weeks in the past, Debina Banerjee reached Bigg Boss 15 to help Rashmi Desai and Prateek Sahajpal.

Story first revealed: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 17:28 [IST]