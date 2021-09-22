Decades later a disaster, English football fans can stand up again

There was a time when every game of English football had thousands of fans standing in spectator areas without seats throughout the match. But after fans were crushed in the Hillsborough disaster of 1989, the standing areas were banned as unsafe.

Still, many fans pinned indifferently to the days of the stand. And now, after several years, England’s top two football leagues will be allowed to add standing fields again, a government advisory board, the Sports Grounds Safety Authority, said on Wednesday.

In the past, standing fans were installed in sloping, concrete areas. Often there were more fans standing in the game than sitting.

It was an inexpensive way to watch the game, and the proximity to fellow enthusiasts often made for a great atmosphere. But the fields sometimes got rowdy, and especially after a goal, crowds of fans could knock people over.