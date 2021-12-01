December 2021 upcoming hindi films Box Office predictions – tadap, 83, Jersey | December 2021 Box Office Speculation – Tadap, 83, Earns Jersey

will start with yearning December will begin with the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty on 3rd. Sajid Nadiadwala may repeat the history of Tiger Shroff's Heropanti with Ahan Shetty. If Tadap gets the support of the youth, then this film can be a surprise package and can touch the figure above 70 – 75 crores. Otherwise the film will earn 35-40 crores. Ahan Shetty is already getting praise from the people, while the music of the film is also being liked. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui After this, Ayushmann Khurrana's film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is releasing on December 10. Ayushmann Khurrana is the king of sleeper hits. His films collect a lot of box office while earning comfortably. Then this film will have a lot of time from 10th December as the next film will release directly on 25th December. In such a situation, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will have a big window between 25 – 40 crores to earn. Welle Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's next film Vele will be released only in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Ke Saat. Karan Deol will be seen with his uncle Abhay Deol in this film. The film is a light hearted youth film. But it doesn't have much earning potential. Still the film can earn up to 4 – 5 crores. 83's over After two years, the film will come in the theater, which the audience was eagerly waiting for. 83 is a film capable of converting a theater hall into a stadium and hence the direct bet on this film is up to 220 – 250 crores. However, India's performance in the World Cup may have an impact on this film to some extent. But it will be a bit early to say whether that effect will be good or bad.

The End of 2021

2021 will conclude with Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey. Shahid Kapoor’s previous film Kabir Singh performed well at the box office and became the highest-grossing film of 2019 after War. In such a situation, amazing performance is also expected from Jersey and it is believed that Shahid Kapoor has the ability to hit this film beyond 100 crores.

will continue earning

At the same time, in December also Salman Khan – Aayush Sharma starrer Final The Final Truth and Akshay Kumar’s Rohit Shetty film Sooryavanshi will continue its earnings. So far, Sooryavanshi has earned 190 crores at the box office and it is believed that the film will be successful only after completing the target of 200 crores. On the other hand, Salman Khan – Aayush Sharma starrer last one has turned out to be a surprise. There were no expectations of earning much from the film but this film has survived at the box office and it is believed that it can touch the figure of up to 35 crores.

November box office

The month of November has wiped out the box office drought with Sooryavanshi. Five films with Sooryavanshi and the latter released at the box office in November. These included the Hollywood film Eternals. It was believed that Suryavanshi, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Satyamev Jayate 2 and Ultimate together can give around 400 crores to the box office, but these five films together have earned around 250 crores at the box office.

