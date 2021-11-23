December Global Holidays 2021: Top 15 December Global Holidays and Festivals

The last month of the year, the month full of happiness and joyfulness of the year, December is here! December is the global holidays season of the year, a month for which everyone waits! Christmas, New Year’s Eve and so much more is here. December, a month where there are numerous religious and country-wise important events and festivals happening around. There are so many people out who are excited and waiting for the December global holidays and want to know about them more.

Well, from the 1st of December to the 31st December there are several global holidays. Excited to know more about the holiday season? You are at the right place, under this article we will look at the list of December global holidays, so let’s find out!

December global holidays 2021– December global festivities along with name and date

December Global Festivities- Name December Global Festivities- Date United Arab Emirates (National Day) 01 December Ghana (Farmer’s Day) 04 December Finland (Independence Day) Spain (Constitution Day) 06 December Thailand (Birthday of King Bhumibol) 07 December Thailand (Constitution Day) 10 December Mexico (The Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe) 12 December Malta (Republic day) 13 December Bangladesh (Victory Day) South Africa (Day of Reconciliation) 16 December Qatar (National Day) 18 December Christmas Eve, Libya (Independence Day) 24 December Christmas Day, Pakistan (Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s Birthday) 25 December Various Countries (Boxing Day) December global holidays boxing day Slovenia (Independence and Unity Day) 26 December Sri Lanka (Unduvap Full Moon Poya) 29 December Philippines (Rizal Day) 30 December Various Countries (New Year’s Eve) 31 December

The above list of December Global Holidays – Festivities showcases the dates according to the year “2021”.

As per the calendar, various December global festivities are celebrated around the world which also called December global holidays cast. The different December festivities were given in the table above concerning their dates in the year 2021. Let’s know about some of the December global festivities in detail like why are they celebrated and when and so on.

Hannukah – The festivity is celebrated from 10th to 18th December in the year 2021. Hannukah is an 8th-day Jewish festival that is traditionally celebrated on the 25th day of the month of Kislev, according to the Hebrew calendar. This year it is on the 10th of December, Thursday.

Yule – is celebrated from the 21st December to 1st January 2021. It is also known as the Yuletide. Yule is celebrated by German citizens. Moreover, it is known that the Norse god Odin and the Anglo-Saxon Modranhit festival does have a pagan origin and so it is more similar towards Christmas as people meet up for some meals and gift exchanging things. Yule log has been spawned as a variety of Christmas traditions.

Festivus – is celebrated on the 23rd of December in the year 2021. This festival entered into the culture back in 1997. It is known as the Seinfeld Episode Strike festival. This holiday is to have a small stand against Christmas consumerism. As people decorate a tree for Christmas day, this festival stands around decorating an aluminum pole.

Christmas – it is celebrated on the 25th December every year around the world. As we all know, it is the day of Jesus Christ’s birth. This date was selected as it responds to Roman’s calendar. The date of birth of the god Jesus is uncertain. Christmas is celebrated on the 24th of December and even in January by some of the communities.

Boxing Day – it is celebrated on the 26th December. It’s competing about the hypotheses about how this day got its name just the day after Christmas. One of those connections is that the donation boxes are being given to the poor people after Christmas by the churches. It is said to be a tradition in the middle ages. This day is being inspired by England. In recent times, it is celebrated for the good work done by people in the past few years.

Kwanzaa – this day is celebrated from 26th December to the 1st of January. It is said to be an African-American culture festival that goes up to 7 days. The festival ends on the 1st of January by exchanging the gist and sharing a meal with loved ones and others. An African studies festival and a member of the Black Power movement, Maulana Karenga founded this festival back in the year 1966, when it was first held.

New Year’s Eve – celebrated on the 31st December every year!

December Global Holidays and Religious holidays

Here’s a list of holidays along with dates according to the year 2021, which are celebrated around the world in the month of happiness, December!

December global holidays Australia

6 Dec Monday Last day of Hanukkah Jewish holiday 8 Dec Wednesday Feast of the Immaculate Conception Christian 22 Dec Wednesday December Solstice Season 24 Dec Friday Christmas Eve Observance 24 Dec Friday Christmas Eve Part Day Holiday NT , Qld , SA 25 Dec Saturday Christmas Day National Holiday 25 Dec Saturday Christmas Day Restricted Trading Day Victoria 26 Dec Sunday Boxing Day National Holiday 26 Dec Sunday Proclamation Day State Holiday SA 27 Dec Monday Christmas Day Observed State Holiday All except Heard and McDonald Islands 28 Dec Tuesday Boxing Day Observed State Holiday All except Heard and McDonald Islands, SA 28 Dec Tuesday Day off for Proclamation Day State Holiday SA 31 Dec Friday New Year’s Eve Part Day Holiday NT , SA 31 Dec Friday New Year’s Eve Observance

Religious holidays in December: There are many religions for which December is an important month in a year. Like there are different traditions and customers to welcome a New Year, so such magnificent events are being marked in December. Below is the list of religious holidays being celebrated in December:

December 10th – Hanukkah, an 8-day Jewish festival being celebrated for the story of miraculous provision.

December 21st – Yule, this holiday has been shown over a millennium of years and history and traditions, many are Christmas traditions.

December 25th – Christmas, a day to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ!

December 26th – Kwanzaa, a 7-day holiday that is being celebrated by the African’s for their heritage.

December 31st – Omisaka, this holiday is a Japanese tradition that is done to welcome the New Year along with family, friends, and loved ones gathering around.

9 Most Popular December Global Holidays

Why It’s Pronounced Commemorating there-dedication of the Alternate Temple in Jerusalem

Where It’s Pronounced Israel and colorful Jewish communities around the world

Also known as Chanukah or the Festival of Lights, Hannukah is an 8- day Jewish jubilee that traditionally begins on the 25th day of the month of Kislev on the Hebrew timetable. There are generally variations on the exact day that Hannukah begins each time according to the Gregorian timetable. This time, the jubilee falls between November 28 and December 6.

Hannukah is a period to celebrate the there-dedication of the Alternate Temple of Jerusalem after the Maccabean Rebellion. The fests include the lighting of candles every night throughout the eight days. Hannukah is also marked by the singing of special songs, similar to Ma’oz Tzur, as well as reciting the Hallel prayer. Other popular Hannukah customs include eating canvas-dried foods similar to potato flapjacks ( also known as latkes) and jam-filled donuts ( also known as sufganiyot). national game of India Celebrators also plays with dreidels and exchange gifts.

Why It’s Pronounced To raise mindfulness on the scourge of HIV/ AIDS

Where It’s Pronounced Worldwide

The idea of World AIDS Day was first conceived by JamesW. Bunn and Thomas Netter in August 1987. At the time, Bunn and Netter were working as public information officers for the World Health Organization’s Global Programme on AIDS. The ensuing time, the first World AIDS Day was marked on December 1, which has remained the vacation’s functionary date.

World AIDS Day is devoted to raising mindfulness to the spread of HIV/ AIDS as well as commemorating those who are infected or affected by the complaint. There are multitudinous ways to commemorate the day, including visiting destitute children orphaned by the complaint, financing safe-coitus juggernauts, and lobbying governments to ramp up sweats to check the spread of HIV.

Why It’s Pronounced To pay homage to Lucia of Syracuse.

Where It’s Pronounced Scandinavia and in Italy

Santa Lucia was an Italian Saint that failed as a fatality. She’s seen as a figure of light in the darkest part of the time. Santa Lucia is remembered and celebrated each December 13th in Sweden as a symbol of light and stopgap. This important day is marked by atmospheric musicales and processions, featuring vocalizers sheathe in white and wearing hats featuring factual fluttering candles.

Why It’s Pronounced To pay homage to the Norse god Odin

Where It’s Pronounced Germany and colorful German communities around the world

Yule, also called Yuletide, is a jubilee marked by Germanic people around the world. The jubilee has pagan roots and can be traced back to the Norse god Odin as well as the Anglo-Saxon jubilee of Modraniht. Yuletide technically falls within the Winter Solstice, making it one of the oldest and most popular downtime fests in the world.

Ancient people marked Yule by lighting a huge log in a campfire and spending the long night outside. Although the custom of log burning is still rehearsed moment, utmost people also mark this occasion by erecting a Yule balcony, making an evergreen Yule wreath, or giving back to Mother Nature. Candlelit feasts and Yule tree decorations are also common, as are the swapping of nature-grounded gifts.

Why It’s Pronounced To endorse against Christmas consumerism

Where It’s Pronounced Worldwide, particularly in the United States

.

Festivus is a December global vacation that entered popular culture in 1997, courtesy of an occasion on the Seinfeld show named “ The Strike.” The ideal of this parody vacation is to speak out against Christmas consumerism. As opposed to copping precious Christmas tree, Festivus is marked by standing around a plain aluminum pole. Other popular Festivus customs include “ feats of strength” and “ airing of grievances.”

Some pundits have lashed out at Festivus suckers nominating them as Asanti-conventional people with unreasonable views about Christmas and its true meaning. Still, the vacation has continued to grow in fashionability, especially among economic squanderers and minimalism lawyers.

Why It’s Pronounced To commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ

Where It’s Pronounced Worldwide

Christmas is incontestably the most popular December vacation. The day marks the birth of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom Christians believe to be the last true prophet transferred by God to save humanity from sin. What sets Christmas piecemeal from utmost religious carnivals is that the day is generally celebrated indeed bynon-Christians.

Still, it’s worth noting that the factual date of Jesus’ birth is unknown. Christmas was picked simply due to its correspondence with downtime solstice in the Roman timetable. Also, Christmas is celebrated in colorful countries as an artist as opposed to a religious event. There are multitudinous ways to mark the occasion, including leaving gifts for Santa Claus or Father Christmas. Numerous people also attend Church services on Christmas day, with some concluding to go on an each-out holiday.

Why It’s Pronounced Symbolism varies

Where It’s Pronounced Worldwide

Opinion has always been divided on how Boxing Day came into being and how stylish to celebrate it. Some people believe that this was the sanctioned day when churches blessed alms boxes to the poor after Christmas. Others consider Boxing Day as the day to gift errand boys, mailmen, and colorful kinds of retainers, in appreciation for their service throughout the time.

Anyhow of its symbolism, Boxing Day remains one of the most iconic December leaves. The date has ago been declared a public vacation in multitudinous countries around the world, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. In these countries, Boxing Day is generally marked by organizing sporting events.

Why It’s Pronounced To save certain African values

Where It’s Pronounced Worldwide, particularly in the United States

.

Kwanzaa is a December vacation embedded in African history and celebrated substantially in the United States. The day was created by. Maulana Karenga and first observed in 1966 following the Watts screams in Los Angeles, California. The word Kwanzaa is a loose restatement of the Swahili word kwanza,’ which means‘ first.’In this case, the name comes from the Swahili expression “ matunda ya kwanza,” which means “ the first fruits.”

Kwanzaa is frequently celebrated with traditional African songs and balls. There’s also liar, poetry reading, and agitating colorful principle values of the African culture. These events generally crown in a large traditional mess at the end of each day and a mega feast called‘Karamu’on December 31.

Why It’s Pronounced To mark the end of the time

Where It’s Pronounced Worldwide

The last December vacation on this list also happens to fall on the veritably last day of the month. The purpose of New Year’s Eve is to mark the end of the old-time as well as usher in the incoming time.

There are multitudinous ways to observe this day. Utmost religious people visit their places of deification to thank God for the blessings of another time. Other people observe New Year’s Eve in cafés, cafes, and other social gatherings. The fests generally peak at night, where whoops of joy, songs, and fireworks rent the air.

So, these are some of the religious holidays in the month of December. Happy Holidays!

A list of important days of public and transnational significance for December 2021 is handed below which includes themes, how they’re famed, etc. General Awareness is an important section asked in several competitive examinations. This list may help in the medication of examinations and also enhance your knowledge.

December word is deduced from the Latin word”Decem” which means 10. In the ancient Roman timetable, the word Decem depicts the 10th month.

1 December – World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day is observed on 1 December every time to raise mindfulness and knowledge about HIV and a call to move toward ending the HIV epidemic. It was first celebrated in 1988. The theme of 2019 is” Ending the HIV/ AIDS Epidemic Community by Community”. And according to UNAIDS, the theme of this time is” Communities make the difference”.

Origin and Elaboration of AIDS

HIV Vaccine Awareness Day

2 December-National Pollution Control Day

National Pollution Control Day is celebrated on 2 December to raise mindfulness about pollution and its dangerous goods. This day is observed in the memory of the people who lost their lives in the Bhopal gas disaster and is considered as one of the biggest artificial disasters.

World Environment Day 2021 Theme, History & Significance

.

2 December-International Day for the Invalidation of Slavery

It’s observed on 2 December to make people apprehensive of the ultramodern slavery that works against mortal rights. Do you know more than 40 million people in the world are victims of ultramodern slavery? This day reminds the situations of exploitation that a person can not refuse due to pitfalls, violence, compulsion or abuse of power.

2 December-World Computer Knowledge Day

It’s observed on December 2 and aims to encourage the development of technological chops, substantially among children and women in India.

3 December-World Day of the Handicapped or International Day of Persons with Disabilities

World Day of the Handicapped is also known as the International Day of People with Disability (IDPD). It’s observed on 3 December to raise mindfulness about understanding and accepting people with disabilities. The theme for 2021 is “ Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainablepost-COVID-19 world.”

4 December-Indian Navy Day

Indian Navy Day is famed every time on 4 December to punctuate the part, achievements, and difficulties that Navy people face.

5 December-International Volunteer Day

International Volunteer Day (IVD) is celebrated on 5 December every time. This day provides a chance for levies and organisations to celebrate their sweats, values and promote their work among their communities,etc.

5 December-World Soil Day

World Soil Day is observed on 5 December to raise mindfulness about the significance of soil, healthy ecosystems and mortal well- being.

World Water Day Theme, History and Significance

.

7 December-Armed Forces Flag Day

Armed Forces Flag Day is observed across the country on 7 December with the ideal of collecting finances from the common people and recognize the killers and the men who fought with frippery on the borders to guard the country’s honour.

7 December-International Civil Aviation Day

International Civil Aviation Day is observed on 7 December worldwide to raise mindfulness about its significance to the social and profitable development of States and the part that ICAO plays in International air transport.

9 December-InternationalAnti-Corruption Day

InternationalAnti-Corruption Day is observed on 9 December every time to punctuate how corruption affects health, education, justice, republic, substance, and development.

10 December-Human Rights Day

Human Rights Day is celebrated on 10 December. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was espoused in 1948 by the United Nations General Assembly. This day is observed to cover the abecedarian mortal rights of all people and their introductory mortal freedom.

Human Rights Day 2021 Inspirational Quotations, Wishes, Taglines, Current Theme, Runes, and more

.

11 December-International Mountain Day

International Mountain Day is celebrated on 11 December every time to educate children and people about the part that mountains play in furnishing fresh water, clean energy, food, and recreation. The theme of 2021 is” Sustainable mountain tourism”.

11 December-UNICEF Day

It’s observed on 11 December by the United Nations. UNICEF stands for United Nations International Children Emergency Fund.

14 December-National Energy Conservation Day

It’s observed on 14 December to raise mindfulness about the need for energy and its conservation in diurnal life. Since 1991, it’s famed every time on 14 December by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency ( Freak), under the Ministry of Power.

16 December-Vijay Diwas

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on 16 December in India to remember the killers, their offerings, and to strengthen the part of fortified forces for the cause of the nation.

18 December- Nonages Rights Day in India

Nonages Rights Day in India is observed on 18 December to save and promote the rights of nonage communities in India. This day focuses on issues like the safety of nonages in the state. On this day several juggernauts, forums, and events are conducted to inform and educate people about them.

18 December-International Settlers Day

International Settlers Day is celebrated on 18 December to raise mindfulness about the protection of settlers and deportees. The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is calling an transnational community to come together and remember the settlers and deportees who have lost their lives or have faded while reaching a safe harbour.

19 December-Goa’s Liberation Day

The Liberation Day of Goa is celebrated on 19 December annually. On this date in 1961, Goa was released from the Portuguese dominion after army operation and extended freedom movement. This day is celebrated in commemoration of the Indian fortified forces that helped Goa to admit freedom from Portuguese rule.

20 December-International Human Solidarity Day

International Human Solidarity Day is observed on 20 December annually to punctuate the significance of concinnity in diversity. This day also reminds people to work together in fighting against poverty, hunger, and complaint.

22 December-National Mathematics Day

National Mathematics Day is celebrated on 22 December annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of the notorious mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. He’d made remarkable benefactions in colorful fields of mathematics and its branches. He was born on 22 December 1887 in Erode ( moment in the megacity of Tamil Nadu).

List of Famous Indian Mathematicians from Ancient to Modern India

23 December-Kisan Diwas

Kisan Queens or Farmer’s Day in India or National Farmer’s Day is celebrated on 23 December across the country to commemorate the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. On this day colorful events, forums, functions, and competitions are organised on husbandry and its significance to educate and give knowledge to the people.

24 December-National Consumer Rights Day

National Consumer Rights Day is observed on 24 December annually with a particular theme across the country. The Consumer Protection Act, 1986 had entered the assent of the chairman on this day. No doubt it’s considered a major corner in the consumer movement in the country. This day also provides mindfulness about consumer rights and liabilities.

25 December-Christmas Day

Christmas Day is celebrated on 25 December worldwide annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

Symbols of Christmas Blast of festivity

25 December-Good Governance Day (India)

Good Governance Day in India is observed on 25 December to commemorate the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, His Samadhi videlicet’Sadiav Atal’ was devoted to the nation and reflects his personality as a minstrel, humanist, statesman, and a great leader.

He failed at the age of 93 on 16 August, 2018. The Good Governance Day was established in 2014 to pay homage to the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to raise mindfulness about the responsibility in governance among the people of India.

31 December-New Year’s Eve

According to the Gregorian timetable, New Year’s Eve is celebrated on 31st December as the last day of the time. People gather together to celebrate the evening by dancing, eating, singing, etc. and welcome New Year.

FAQ About December Global Holidays

What global holidays are in December? December Global Festivities Hannukah (10th-18th December) ... Yule (21st December-1st January) ... Festivus (23rd December) ... Christmas (25th December) ... Boxing Day (26th December) ... Kwanzaa (26 December-1 January) ... New Year's Eve (31 December)

What special days are in December 2020? Important Days in December 2020 1 December - World AIDS Day. ... 2 December - National Pollution Control Day. ... 2 December - International Day for the Abolition of Slavery. ... 3 December - World Day of the Handicapped. ... 4 December - Indian Navy Day (First Friday of December)

Where's good to go on holiday in December? Places to Visit in December: Shimla. Shimla | #1 of 30 Best Places to Visit in December. ... Sonamarg. Sonamarg | #2 of 30 Best Places to Visit in December. ... Auli. Auli | #3 of 30 Best Places to Visit in December. ... Goa. Goa | #4 of 30 Best Places to Visit in December. ... Manali. ... Mylapore. ... Kutch. ... Tawang.