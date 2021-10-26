Decision on Aryan Khan’s bail today, Aryan Khan Drugs Case, Ananya Pandey Questioned, NCB INVESTIGATION in Drugs Case: Veteran lawyer and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi will defend Shahrukh’s son

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Mukul Rohatgi, a well-known lawyer of the country and former Attorney General, will appear on behalf of Shahrukh Khan’s son.

Aryan Khan’s bail plea will be heard in Bombay High Court today. The country’s well-known lawyer and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi will appear on behalf of Shahrukh Khan’s son. Let us tell you that Aryan was arrested in the cruise drugs case. Earlier, his bail plea was rejected by the magistrate and the sessions court. After this he has moved the High Court.

Let us tell you that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had raided a cruise going from Mumbai to Goa on 2 October. After this Aryan Khan was taken into custody. He was arrested the next day i.e. on 3 October. Many sections of Narcotics Drugs and NDPS Act have been imposed on Aryan.

Who is Mukul Rohatgi? Mukul Rohatgi is counted among the eminent lawyers of the country. He has expertise especially in criminal cases. Rohatgi, who studied law from the Government Law College, Mumbai, started his career as a junior to Yogesh Kumar Sabharwal. After that, on the basis of his talent, he kept on moving forward. He became the Additional Solicitor General in 1999, when Vajpayee was in power at the Centre. (Know how much is the fee of famous lawyers of the country including Mukul Rohatgi and Harish Salve)

Mukul Rohatgi has inherited the legal stakes in a way. His father Avadh Bihari Rohatgi had been a judge of the Delhi High Court. In June 2014, Mukul Rohatgi was made Attorney General, a position he held till 18 June 2017. Rohatgi has fought many famous cases including Gujarat riots.

Why did Rohatgi enter? Another reason is being counted behind Mukul Rohatgi’s entry in Aryan Khan case. In fact, Rohatgi had criticized NCB after Aryan’s bail plea was rejected, saying that there is no ground to keep Aryan in captivity.

Rohatgi third lawyer to represent Aryan:Let us tell you that till now the well-known lawyer of the country, Satish Manshinde was fighting the case of Aryan, who has fought the case of stars like Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan. When bail was not granted, later another veteran lawyer, Amit Desai also came along. Now Rohatgi is the third lawyer who will appear on Aryan’s behalf. It is being said that Manshinde and Desai will also be present with them in the court.