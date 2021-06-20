Decrease In Sales Of Vehicles In The Month Of May – FADA released data, sales of vehicles declined in the month of May, registration also decreased

New Delhi . The total vehicle registration of the country has declined by 54.79 percent in May, 2021 on a sequential basis. The data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed a decline of 70.60 per cent during the month from the level of May, 2019. Vehicle registration stood at 5,35,855 units in May, 2021 as against 18,22,566 units for the same period of 2019 and 11,85,374 units in April, 2021. The registration of individual vehicles declined by 63.70 percent on a sequential basis and by 58.96 percent to 85,733 units from the May, 2019 level.

Two-wheeler registration declined by 52.52 per cent sequentially and 71.08 per cent to 4,10,757 units from May, 2019 level. The retail sales of tractors also declined during this period. The offtake of the segment declined by 57.85 per cent sequentially and 56.60 per cent to 16,616 units from May, 2019 level. Due to the lockdown imposed in the second wave of Kovid 19, there has been a sharp decline in the sales of car companies. The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India’s sales declined by 71 percent in May.