Dedicate Bronze Medal to Corona Warriors Soldiers Skipper Manpreet Singh after India Historic won in Tokyo Olympics Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says worth its weight in gold – it’s as precious as gold

Indian hockey men’s team captain Manpreet Singh and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh got emotional after winning a medal in the Olympics after 41 years. The Indian Captain Jahan dedicated this historic medal to the doctors, health workers and soldiers of the country who worked tirelessly to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, Captain Amarinder Singh described the bronze medal as precious as gold. Manpreet, 29, from Jalandhar, had no words to express his feelings after beating Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal playoff. This is India’s 12th medal at the Olympics, but it came after a wait of more than four decades. The last time India made it to the Olympic podium was during the 1980 Moscow Games when it won a gold medal. India has won eight gold medals in the Olympics.

Manpreet said, ‘I don’t know what to say right now, it was fantastic. Effort, combat, we were 1-3 behind. I think we deserved this medal. We worked so hard, last 15 months were tough for us too, we were in Bangalore. Some of our people also got infected with Kovid. We dedicate this medal to our COVID-19 frontline warriors, doctors, soldiers and everyone else who fought to keep us safe.’

Germany tested the Indian hockey team in every department and Manpreet also appreciated the spirit of the opposing team. He said, ‘It was very difficult, they got a penalty corner in the last six seconds. We thought that even by playing on our lives, we have to save it. It was quite difficult. I don’t have words right now.

Manpreet said, ‘We had not won a medal for a long time. Now we will get more confidence, yes we can. If we can make it to the podium in the Olympics, we can make it to the podium anywhere.

India suffered a 2-5 loss to Belgium in the semi-finals, shattering their gold medal hopes. Manpreet said coach Graham Reid pulled the players out of frustration by asking them to focus on the playoffs.

The Indian captain said, ‘We did not give up. We kept coming back. It’s a great feeling, the best feeling. We came here for the gold medal, we won the bronze medal, that is also a big thing. It’s a great moment for all hockey fans.

“This is just the beginning, nothing is over (with this bronze medal),” he said. Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh, who was one of the goalscorers for India, could not control his tears while talking to the media. He said that this is the beginning of great things in Indian hockey.

He said, ‘People in India were forgetting hockey. They love hockey, but they have given up hope that we can win. They will be able to put more expectations from us in the future. Have faith in us.’

On India’s medal win, Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted, “A proud and historic moment for the nation as the men’s hockey team defeated Germany in a spectacular match to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Coming to the podium after 41 years is a tremendous achievement and a hockey bronze equal to a gold medal. Congratulations.’ After this he posted a tricolor emoji.

The Punjab government also announced a cash prize of Rs 1 crore each to the players of the state who were part of the bronze medal winning Indian men’s hockey team in Tokyo.

A proud & historic moment for the nation as Men’s Hockey Team wins Bronze Medal in #Olympics by defeating Germany in a scintillating match. A tremendous achievement to be finishing on the podium after 41 years and the Hockey Bronze is worth its weight in Gold. Congratulations pic.twitter.com/9LK8bu6mEY — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 5, 2021

Captain Amarinder Singh had also tweeted on the hockey team reaching the semi-finals. However, then he got trolled. Then he wrote in the tweet, ‘All three goals scored for India in the quarter finals have been scored by Punjab players Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Hardik Singh.’

After this, some sports lovers had also linked this tweet of his with the dialogue of the film ‘Chak De India’, in which Shahrukh Khan says, ‘I do not hear or see the names of states, only the name of one country’. India gives.





