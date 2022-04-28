Deebo Samuel wants people to stop speculating on his ordeal, while he says nothing



San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Debo Samuel says that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Samuel is reportedly seeking a trade after the failed deal negotiations so far, our Armando Salguero has written extensively including his NFL draft rumors and news portions.

But Samuel is clear that not all views of his situation are correct. And he uses the word “funny” to describe how he feels about all the gossip.

Samuel tweeted, “Half of what you say is for fun but it will be fun,” Samuel tweeted, “Everyone wants to hear about a situation they know nothing about and whatever the next person says. Have a nice day.” . “

Of course, Samuel is to blame for some of this. He did not talk about his condition. We only know what the report says.

If it is something different from what has been reported, he should come out and talk about it directly. Or if he wants to trade, he can explain why.

Otherwise, you leave yourself open to talk about “they know nothing about a situation” and, in fact, just say, “whatever the next person says.”

Samuel is a wonderful genius and, as all, a good friend. But if you don’t come out and talk about the speculation floating around your name, here’s a newsflash: it will only lead to more speculation. That’s how “funny” works.