Deebo Samuel wants people to stop speculating on his ordeal, while he says nothing

2 mins ago
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Debo Samuel says that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Samuel is reportedly seeking a trade after the failed deal negotiations so far, our Armando Salguero has written extensively including his NFL draft rumors and news portions.

But Samuel is clear that not all views of his situation are correct. And he uses the word “funny” to describe how he feels about all the gossip.

The San Francisco 49ers 'Debo Samuel (19) crossed the Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsay for a touchdown in the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Inglewood, Calif.

(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Samuel tweeted, “Half of what you say is for fun but it will be fun,” Samuel tweeted, “Everyone wants to hear about a situation they know nothing about and whatever the next person says. Have a nice day.” . “

Of course, Samuel is to blame for some of this. He did not talk about his condition. We only know what the report says.

During the fourth quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff Game on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys attempted to confront Debo Samuel # 19 of the San Francisco 49ers, the # 11 San Francisco 49ers.

(Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images)

If it is something different from what has been reported, he should come out and talk about it directly. Or if he wants to trade, he can explain why.

Otherwise, you leave yourself open to talk about “they know nothing about a situation” and, in fact, just say, “whatever the next person says.”

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Debo Samuel (19) runs for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

(AP Photo / Jade Jacobson)

Samuel is a wonderful genius and, as all, a good friend. But if you don’t come out and talk about the speculation floating around your name, here’s a newsflash: it will only lead to more speculation. That’s how “funny” works.

