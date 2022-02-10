World

Deep blue state wants to teach race to school children; not all parents agree

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Deep blue state wants to teach race to school children; not all parents agree
Written by admin
Deep blue state wants to teach race to school children; not all parents agree

Deep blue state wants to teach race to school children; not all parents agree

NEWYou can now listen to Gadget Clock articles!

Albuquerque, NM – Educators in New Mexico are proposing sweeping changes to the state’s social studies standards that would introduce racial and social identity lessons to students as young as kindergarten.

The current standards do not address the “increasingly diverse perspectives and histories of the peoples of New Mexico,” according to the language on the Public Education Department’s website.

WATCH THE FULL STORY HERE:

Parents in Albuquerque who spoke to Gadget Clock were divided on the issue.

“I send my child to school to be taught math, reading, writing, not another ‘R,’ which is race,” said Elizabeth Ramos, a mother of two. “I don’t value somebody telling me what to teach and how to teach my child about how to get along with other people.”

“If my child doesn’t do that, well, that’s on me,” she continued. “I’m the one who has the credentials to teach my children how to treat other people.”

Elizabeth Ramos speaks to Gadget Clock.

Elizabeth Ramos speaks to Gadget Clock.

VOTERS DEEP IN BIDEN COUNTRY DETAIL PRIORITIES HEADING INTO MIDTERMS

Sylvia Miller-Mutia, a local pastor and mother of three kids in Albuquerque public schools, submitted a written comment favoring the changes.

“In order for people, the students, to grow into a citizen that can stay engaged with people who have a variety of opinions, which I feel like is kind of what we see disintegrating sometimes in our country, they actually need to have the vocabulary and the exposure to a range of ideas so that they can actually have an intelligent and thoughtful and respectful conversation, “Miller-Mutia told Gadget Clock.

Rev. Sylvia Miller-Mutia speaks to Gadget Clock.

Rev. Sylvia Miller-Mutia speaks to Gadget Clock.

READ Also  Police, DEA Begin Criminal Investigation Into Death of 23-Year-Old Conn. Woman – Gadget Clock

A draft copy of the proposed standards states that kindergartners would learn about “identity groups,” progressing to comparing and contrasting “cultural identity” in third grade, and then “assessing how social policies and economic forces offer privilege or systemic inequality” in high school. .

The standards, if finalized, are set to be implemented in Fall 2023, according to the New Mexico Public Education Department. New Mexicans won’t be able to vote on them, though they can offer public comment.

New Mexico ranked 50th for education in 2021, according to the national Kids Count Data Book. The book tracks economic, education and health issues as well as others.

“We’re 51st in education in this state, now that they count DC, and they go and lay out social studies standards that are not designed to fight our literacy issues, not designed to fight our math issues or writing issues,” said Mark. Ronchetti, a Republican candidate for governor. “They’re designed to divide kids, and it makes no sense.”

Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), governor of New Mexico Photographer: Steven St John / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), governor of New Mexico Photographer: Steven St John / Bloomberg via Getty Images
(Steven St John / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ronchetti told Gadget Clock he would rescind the social studies proposals if he wins the November election.

“When I started to understand what it was, it frightened me because I have two children of color,” said Sarah Olivarez Johnson. “I’ve always taught them that this is America, and whether you fail or succeed has nothing to do with the color of your skin, but everything to do with how hard you’re willing to work.

“This is the antithesis of that,” she added.

Gale, a graduate student from Albuquerque told Gadget Clock she supports the changes.

READ Also  Tracing Mexico’s Complicated Relationship With Rice

“Educating children that young about race and culture is vital to changing our outlook on race and culture in this society,” she said.

One New Mexico resident, Paul, said: “These people that are teaching this stuff are teaching kids how to be racist, really. I don’t even think that… should be part of the curriculum.”

“Reading, writing and arithmetic should be what they’re teaching,” he continued. “Not this kind of stuff.”

Ramos, whose oldest son is in high school, said topics of race and social identity should be taught in college, not kindergarten.

“Kindergartners play with everybody,” Ramos told Gadget Clock. “They’re equal. What you’re doing is you’re identifying everybody’s differences.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miller-Mutia disagreed.

“In the same way that you wouldn’t hand a calculus textbook to a kindergartner, but you would teach them their numbers because otherwise when they get to high school, they’re going to be really lost… likewise, you know, you give kids tools when they’re very small to build the foundation that enables them to have the skills and the tools they need to engage more difficult or nuanced material as they age, “Miller-Mutia said.

The New Mexico Public Education Department referred Gadget Clock to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office, which did not respond to a request for an interview.

Isabelle McDonnell and Matt Wall contributed to this report.

#Deep #blue #state #teach #race #school #children #parents #agree

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  US Should ‘Seriously’ Consider Vaccine Mandates for Domestic Flights – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment