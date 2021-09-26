Deep conspiracy on Myanmar and Afghanistan in UN
No official representing Myanmar will speak on the final day of the UN General Assembly on Monday, UN officials said, in an apparent 11-hour deal that would deny a global forum for the country’s warring democratic and militaristic factions.
Myanmar’s trusted UN ambassador U Kyaw Mo Tun was due to speak on Monday. Mr Kyaw Mo Tun was appointed by a government that was toppled by a coup in February. He has since publicly attacked the junta that governs the country, but which is not widely recognized by the international community.
Myanmar was included in the first speakers’ roster. But UN chief spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in an email on Saturday that “Myanmar is not on the list of speakers.”
Mr. Kyaw Mo Tun did not respond to requests for comment. But he told Reuters he had withdrawn his name from the list. Myanmar, one of the 193 member states of the United Nations, is no longer on the list of delegates to speak at the annual meeting.
Reuters also reported that unidentified members of the General Assembly Credentials Committee, a group that includes China, Russia and the United States, had come to an understanding under which Mr. Kyaw Mo Tun should be able to keep his UN seat longer. will be allowed. As he didn’t speak. Diplomats from countries represented on the committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The United States has condemned the junta and defended Mr. Kyaw Mo Tun’s right to represent Myanmar. China and Russia are important arms suppliers to Myanmar’s armed forces and have been less critical of the February coup.
The Credentials Committee has yet to formally deliberate on credential applications submitted by Myanmar’s junta and Taliban militants who now control Afghanistan, also represented by an ambassador from a top government in the world body goes. That messenger, Ghulam M. Isakzai, still listed for speaking as of Sunday, was a prospect that could anger the Taliban.
The right to speak on behalf of a country at the United Nations is an important barometer of the international legitimacy and acceptance of its government.
If the junta successfully ousted Mr. Kyaw Mo Tun in favor of its own envoy, it would represent a significant public relations victory for the ruling generals and for the former civilian government led by Nobel laureate Dr. Aung Sang Suu Kyi. There will be a blow. On vague charges since the military coup.
Until now, at least, Mr. Kyaw Mo Tun has been an active advocate of his country’s fallen government at the United Nations. Last week, for example, he posted a twitter message Thanks to Derek H. Chollett, a senior State Department official, for meeting him and supporting “our efforts to restore democracy and promote and protect human rights.”
