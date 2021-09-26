Deep conspiracy on Myanmar and Afghanistan in UN

No official representing Myanmar will speak on the final day of the UN General Assembly on Monday, UN officials said, in an apparent 11-hour deal that would deny a global forum for the country’s warring democratic and militaristic factions.

Myanmar’s trusted UN ambassador U Kyaw Mo Tun was due to speak on Monday. Mr Kyaw Mo Tun was appointed by a government that was toppled by a coup in February. He has since publicly attacked the junta that governs the country, but which is not widely recognized by the international community.

Myanmar was included in the first speakers’ roster. But UN chief spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in an email on Saturday that “Myanmar is not on the list of speakers.”

Mr. Kyaw Mo Tun did not respond to requests for comment. But he told Reuters he had withdrawn his name from the list. Myanmar, one of the 193 member states of the United Nations, is no longer on the list of delegates to speak at the annual meeting.