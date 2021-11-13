Deep Underground, a Chinese Miner Discovered Poetry in the Toil



In 2011, it gained a wider audience through its blogging craze, and then spread to China. Online, he met other poets, amateurs and professionals. One day in 2014, a well-known critic, Qin Xiaoyu, appeared on Mr. Chen’s blog and asked to meet him.

Over the next year, Shri. Qin and filmmaker, Wu Fiu, Mr. Chen and five other migrant labor poets for the documentary “The Wars of Us” (later internationally known as “Iron Moon”).

Released in 2015, the film caught the attention – partly due to tragedy. Another poet featured in it, Xu Lizzie, a factory worker for the electronics company Foxconn, committed suicide during the filmmaking process. His death sparked an international scrutiny of the working conditions of Chinese workers following the deaths of other Foxconn workers.

Faye Xiao, a professor of modern Chinese literature at the University of Kansas, said the documentary comes amid growing awareness about how much China and the world depend on the labor force.

“Our daily lives cannot survive a single day without the labor of migrant workers. But at the same time, they remain politically silent and socially marginalized, “said Professor Xiao. That is why more and more intelligent and middle-class readers want to know more about their daily struggles. “

The timing of the film was lucky for Mr. Chen. He had recently left the mine after undergoing neck surgery due to a work-related injury. Through his new acquaintance, he found a copy of the work for a tourism company – His first white collar job. In 2019, he published a collection of poems entitled “Demolition Mark.”