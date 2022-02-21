Deepak Chahar May Miss IPL 2022 Initial Matches For MS Dhoni CSK And Upcoming Sri Lanka Series

MS Dhoni CSK Pacer Injured Before IPL 2022, Team India Is Also Tense Also, due to this injury, the fast bowler is believed to be out of the India-Sri Lanka series.

Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar walked off the field due to a muscle strain during the third match of the T20 series against West Indies on Sunday. In this match, he bowled only 1.5 overs and took two wickets in that same match. His injury has raised doubts over his playing in the Sri Lanka series starting on Thursday.

However, the severity of his injury is being ascertained. If it is a ‘tier’ then his playing in the opening round of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will also be doubtful. Chennai Super Kings, captained by MS Dhoni, had roped in Deepak Chahar for spending Rs 14 crore in the mega auction. He was the second most expensive player in the auction.

Recovery will take so long!

Let us tell you that it takes 6 weeks for complete recovery and rehabilitation of grade 1 grade of hamstring injury. In such a situation, Deepak Chahar’s play against Sri Lanka in the three-match T20 International series starting from February 24 in Lucknow is definitely doubtful. Also, he may have to stay out of the initial matches of IPL 2022.

It is worth noting that Deepak Chahar was reunited with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was the second most expensive player in this season’s auction after Ishan Kishan. Chahar had earlier walked out of the field due to a finger injury in the first T20 against West Indies. Once again his fitness has become a matter of concern.

KL Rahul and Axar Patel have already been ruled out for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. At the same time, Washington Sundar was also injured before the T20 series against West Indies. In such a situation, if this injury of Deepak Chahar becomes serious, then it will be a big setback for Team India as well.

However, no update has been given by the BCCI or the Indian Cricket Management regarding Deepak’s injury. But according to Tribune India, Deepak Chahar will have to go straight to Bangalore-based National Cricket Academy for recovery and rehabilitation. In such a situation, his exclusion from the T20 series against Sri Lanka is considered certain.

Indian squad for Sri Lanka series

T20Rohit Sharma (Captain), Rituraj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (Vice Captain), Avesh Khan.

TestRohit Sharma (capt), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin (if fit), Kuldeep Yadav , Saurabh Kumar, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (Vice Captain).