Deepak Chahar Played Fabulous Inning of 21 Runs in 8 Ball Against New Zealand in Last T20 Captain Rohit Sharma Salutes From Dressing Room Video gone Viral

Deepak Chahar scored an unbeaten 21 off 8 balls in the third T20 match against New Zealand. Seeing his fiery innings, captain Rohit Sharma saluted him from the dressing room. The video of this incident is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

In the last match of the T20I series against New Zealand, India won the series by 73 runs and won the series 3-0. In this match, Deepak Chahar, who did wonders with his bat in the Sri Lanka series, once again made a splash and scored 19 runs in the last over of Adam Milne and crossed the team’s score to 180. Captain Rohit Sharma was so happy to see his fast batting that he saluted him from the dressing room itself.

After winning the third consecutive toss in this match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma decided to bat first and scored 69 runs in just 6 overs along with Ishan Kishan. After this the Indian innings faltered to some extent. First Ishan Kishan on 29, then Suryakumar Yadav got out without opening an account and Rishabh Pant also lost his wicket early.

Captain Rohit Sharma also could not last long after scoring a half-century and returned to the pavilion. Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer handled the innings to some extent but both the players threw their wickets in haste. Harshal Patel then made a useful 18 runs.

Then in the last over, Deepak Chahar took 19 runs in Adam Milne’s over with two fours, two doubles, one single and one sixer. Chahar made his small innings very attractive with the bat in this last over. He scored 21 not out off 8 balls, due to which India’s score, which was not reaching 170 at one time, reached 180 to 184.

Seeing his innings, not only the cricket fans but teammates, head coach and captain Rohit Sharma were very much impressed. Captain Rohit Sharma even saluted him while sitting in the dressing room. The video of this incident is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

It is worth noting that earlier on the tour of Sri Lanka too, he shared an 84-run partnership for the 8th wicket with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and took India out of trouble to victory. In this innings, Deepak Chahar played a brilliant match-winning innings of 69 runs in 82 balls which included 7 fours and a six.