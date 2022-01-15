Deepak Chaurasia asked about the 2022 UP elections whether the departure of Swami Prasad Maurya and OP Rajbhar would benefit BJP or if people started sharing the viral video of the anchor on social media

When journalist Deepak Chaurasia asked a query about the UP elections from his social media deal with, the customers started giving many sorts of suggestions.

UP meeting elections are close to. In such a scenario, leaders are going from one social gathering to a different to register victory. In the meantime, Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a minister in the Yogi authorities, stated goodbye to the BJP. SBSP social gathering president Om Prakash Rajbhar, who was an alliance companion of BJP, additionally went with the SP. When journalist Deepak Chaurasia asked a query from his Twitter deal with about this, people started taking a jibe.

The truth is, journalist Deepak Chaurasia asked his Twitter deal with, “Will the departure of Swami Prasad Maurya and Rajbhar hurt or benefit the BJP? On this tweet, social media customers started giving many sorts of reactions. Some customers started taking a pinch by sharing their previous viral movies, whereas some customers started asking that have you ever taken extra ache killers?

Congress chief Ashok Basoya wrote that that’s the reason medical doctors say that extreme consumption of ache killer causes hurt. Anwar Ali commented on the Twitter deal with that the benefit will likely be precisely as a lot as taking a ache killer in the knee. A Twitter consumer named Dinesh Kumar commented – Are you saying this after taking a ache killer or will you’re taking it after talking?

Video of information anchor Deepak Chaurasia went viral, paying tribute to martyr Bipin Rawat

A Twitter consumer named Anuradha Singh wrote, “Which ache killer are you tweeting this with?” A Choose Twitter consumer named Anil commented that you’ll endure as a lot injury as you probably did after taking a ache killer. Sanjeev Srivastava commented from the Twitter deal with, “You may be completely satisfied if BJP advantages. Simply do not take ache killers on that completely satisfied event.

Deepak Chaurasia gave his clarification on social media, people started commenting like this

That is why medical doctors say that extreme consumption of pan-killer causes hurt. , #UPElections2022 https://t.co/b9e1PH1ayO — Ashok Basoya (@ashokbasoya) January 13, 2022

A consumer named Satyam writes, “Have you ever taken ache killer once more as we speak, Deepak Bhai? For data, allow us to let you know that in December, a video of Deepak Chaurasia grew to become very viral on social media. By which he was paying tribute to the martyr Common Bipin Rawat in a trembling voice. After his video went viral, Deepak Chaurasia had clarified that he had taken a big quantity of ache killer resulting from ache in his leg.