Deepak Chaurasia, News States, Live Debate : Ragini Nayak Furious stop using abusive language On BJP Spokesperson for insolence Congress leader kept telling Deepak Chaurasia if Modi-Shah’s name was taken, then immediately started interrupting Stop using, if Modi-Shah’s name is taken, then immediately started interrupting

In the live debate of State News, Congress leader Ragini Nayak was upset in front of Deepak Chaurasia when the BJP spokesperson started abusing the Congress. On this, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak got furious and started asking Deepak Chaurasia to silence him.

Meanwhile, Ragini Nayak kept telling Deepik Chaurasia to stop the misbehavior happening in your channel. But till then everything remained silent. After this, Ragini Nayak started speaking for PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the middle of the debate, soon after which Deepak Chaurasia reacted.

Ragini Nayak shared part of this debate from her account and wrote tauntingly- ‘For about 1 minute I requested the anchor sir to stop the BJP spokesperson from using inappropriate language. But lice will not crawl on their ears. As soon as I said ‘Tadipar Amit Shah’ and ‘Snoopgate Mafia Modi’, see how loud it felt’.

BJP leader Manoj Yadava was seen saying in the debate- ‘What will you say to our Narendra Modi? Insulted our people, insulted those who vaccinated. You guys do politics.’

For about 1 minute, I requested the anchor sir to stop the BJP spokesperson from using inappropriate language. But the louse will not crawl on their ears As soon as I said ‘Tadipar Amit Shah’ and ‘Snoopgate Mafia Modi’ So look how hard it was pic.twitter.com/4pqbAaYFUV — Dr. Ragini Nayak (@NayakRagini) August 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Ragini Nayak started saying in the debate- ‘I will not tolerate the use of such words. Stop them, stop this man. Stop being abusive in your channel It is your job to stop the misbehavior happening on your channel. You have to see that such language is not used on your channel. I will also say Tadipar Amit Shah, I will also say Mafia Modi.

After this Deepak Chaurasia says- ‘Na na na na you are crossing the limits of both words. You too should not use such words for the Prime Minister. Shouldn’t be done for Home Minister.





