Deepak Chaurasia Troll As He Tweet On Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Son Name Jehangir Says This Show Hatred

Bollywood’s famous actress Kareena Kapoor and actor Saif Ali Khan have named their second son Jahangir. This has been revealed in Kareena Kapoor’s recently released book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-to-Baby’. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have come under attack from a section on social media as soon as the name of the second son Jahangir surfaced. Noted journalist Deepak Chaurasia also took a jibe at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for their names.

Deepak Chaurasia in a tweet expressed displeasure at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor for naming their son Jahangir and wrote, “Who looted India, oppressed Hindus, giving the names of those cruel, tyrannical rulers to their children is a matter of hatred and hatred. It’s a great performance.”

Deepak Chaurasia further wrote in his tweet, “Taimur and now Jahangir. Didn’t even think that after remembering history, the coming generation would make fun of them. Deepak Chaurasia himself also came under the target of people for this tweet made on Saif and Kareena. A user named Anandilal wrote, “That is, you want to say that no one should name their children Narendra from now on, what is the reasoning?”

Replying to Deepak Chaurasia’s tweet, a user named Ashwini Yadav wrote, “Why are you worried about what someone will name their child? Why not worry about those who are starving. A user named Zoya wrote, “Have you ever thought about how the coming generations will see hate traders and propagandists sold by power?”

Let us inform that earlier there was a lot of controversy regarding the name of Taimur Ali Khan, the elder son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. This was also discussed by Kareena Kapoor in an interview given to Barkha Dutt. In which she said, “I can never forget this thing. This thing scared me a lot as a mother and as a human being.”

Kareena Kapoor had further said in the interview, “What name I call my child will be completely my decision and it is not a matter of anyone’s concern. While I was in the hospital, a famous person came to meet me, who asked why did you name your son Taimur? At that time only 8 hours had passed for the delivery. I was crying because of these things. My child is happy and healthy so now I don’t mind people and trolling.





