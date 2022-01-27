Deepak Hooda Comeback for Upcoming T20 series against the West Indies Story Of His Fight With Krunal Pandya

Deepak Hooda Comeback: Deepak Hooda, who came into the limelight after his controversies with Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya, has been selected for the ODI series against West Indies. He was suspended just a year before that.

Deepak Hooda Comeback: Deepak Hooda, who came into the limelight after his controversies with Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya, has been selected for the ODI series against West Indies. He was suspended just a year before that.

Deepak Hooda: The Indian team for the ODI and T20 series against West Indies has been announced. Where Ravi Bishnoi has got a place in both the teams for the first time. Deepak Hooda has been included in India’s ODI team. The special thing is that about a year ago, Hooda was dropped after a dispute with Krunal Pandya in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Deepak Hooda, who was suspended from Baroda’s T20 team in January 2021, has got a place in the Indian team in January 2022. It is worth noting that the player who was accused of abusing and threatening to end his career i.e. Krunal Pandya, is out of the team today. The 26-year-old Hooda has got an entry in the international team for the second time after his seven-year long domestic career.

Let us tell you that earlier Deepak Hooda was included in the Indian squad in 2017-18 but he could not make it to the last-11. After his selection, Hooda told the sports star, ‘It took me 5 years to wait for the next opportunity. Last one year taught me a lot. With the help of Yusuf Bhai, Irfan Bhai and my family, I was able to come out of the bad times. It’s hard to describe it but it’s a big moment for me.

What was the Deepak Hooda-Krunal Pandya controversy?

Deepak Hooda had accused Hardik Pandya’s elder brother Krunal Pandya of abusing and threatening. This is the story of the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when Hooda was suspended. However, the complaint was made on behalf of Deepak Hooda against Baroda captain Krunal Pandya for using abusive language (abuse).

However, it is not yet known as to what led to the argument between the two and how did this debate reach to abuse and intimidation (according to Hooda). According to media reports, Hooda had written in his letter that, ‘Krunal Pandya is trying to humiliate me all the time. He is threatening me that how I play for Baroda, I will see you.’

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav , Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2022

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA), while giving a verdict on this whole matter, suspended the vice-captain Hooda for that entire season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. According to BCA, Deepak Hooda left the bio-bubble and left the hotel after being angry with Krunal Pandya. Due to which the association took this decision. After this Hooda decided to leave Baroda and play for Rajasthan in the next season.

Hooda started playing for Rajasthan

After all this controversy, Deepak Hooda left Baroda and started playing for Rajasthan in the domestic season of 2021. His result was that the Punjab Kings batsman scored 294 runs in 6 matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was then made the captain of Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 198 runs in 6 matches. It also included his century against Karnataka.

Hooda, who made his first-class debut in 2014, is hopeful that after 7 years, he will get a chance to debut for India this time. The 26-year-old has proved himself in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. He can bat as well as bowl off break with the right arm.