Deepika complains about Ranveer: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Deepika Padukone complains to Amitabh Bachchan that Ranveer is not cooking for her

The upcoming episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ on September 10 will be ‘Fantastic Friday’ special. Actress Deepika Padukone and director Farah Khan will be seen in the episode. The producers have also released a promo for this upcoming episode. Upon reaching the show, Deepika Padukone not only played the game, but also complained about her husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika told Amitabh Bachchan that Ranveer had promised her that he would make her breakfast and feed her. But such a day has not come till today. Shocked to hear this, Amitabh Bachchan immediately calls Ranveer and says that Deepika has complained to him. Then Ranveer says to Deepika on the phone, ‘Baby, instead of giving her my respect, are you complaining to her about me? Amazing man.



Then Amitabh Bachchan asks Ranveer Singh why he has not cooked and fed Deepika till date? In response, Ranveer says, ‘Now Mr. Bachchan has spoken. Now I will let you sit on my lap and eat omelette. On hearing this, Farah Khan politely says to Ranveer, ‘Just told him to eat omelette, not to sit on his lap.’



The producers released another promo of the same episode, in which Farah Khan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan are seen auditioning for the chest of ‘Ek Chutki Sindoor’ from their film ‘Om Shanti Om’. But when Amitabh does this scene in his own style, everyone laughs.