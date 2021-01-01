Deepika Kakar trolled her for calling her maid: Actress Deepika Kakkad stopped her trolls who questioned her in-laws and husband and told her to make the actress a maid

This happened many times when Deepika Kakar was trolled badly. Because of Deepika’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim(Shoaib Ibrahim) is interrogated and it is said that he and his family always put Deepika in a salwar-suit and get the job done. Something similar happened this time. But the limit was reached when some users raised the question that Shoaib Ibrahim and his family treat Deepika Kakkar like a maid.Deepika Kakar has now responded to those people. She has stopped speaking out against her father-in-law and her husband. Deepika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently held a live session on their (Shoaib Deepika YouTube Live) YouTube channel and in the meantime they thoroughly washed the trolls.Deepika also responded to the ‘maid’ comment. In the video, Shoaib says that he is still getting messages from some trolls that I have taken away Deepika’s privacy. My family has kept her as a maid.



‘Fuck you, don’t worry about that’

Deepika is saying in the video, ‘Shame on you people. Are you people sending him such ridiculous messages? I feel sorry for you people. My father-in-law treats me like a daughter and in the same way loves and cares for me. If we have to sleep in a car or on the street for them, they are willing to do it. You people say you care about me? Go to hell I don’t want to worry about that. ‘



‘Do you use words like that for your mother too?’

Then Shoaib said that if being modern means you don’t take care of your family, don’t love them, then don’t be so modern. We are nice old school. Shoaib further said, ‘You people say that the actor has been made a slave. On this Deepika said that she is an expert in doing everything herself. She said, ‘I think these people are very frustrated in their lives and so they don’t get happiness or satisfaction. I have worked without rest for many years and now my choice is to work in fewer projects. I want to ask those who object to cleaning and cooking my house, do you use the same word for your mother?

Please tell that Shoaib Ibrahim’s father has been hospitalized for last several days. He was admitted after suffering a brain stroke. When he returned home, Deepika and Shoaib had given him his room and moved themselves into the guest room. Seeing this, the trolls made offensive remarks against Shoaib and his family.

