Deepika Kakar’s reaction to pregnancy rumors: Actress Deepika Kakar asked if she is pregnant with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s first baby – is Deepika Kakar really pregnant? The actress answered this question
Read: ‘Deepika made maid by father-in-law’, actress angry over trolls’ nonsense
She was married to Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018
Let me tell you that there was a recent news which claimed that Deepika Kakar is pregnant and will soon become a mother. Deepika married actor Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018. Deepika and her father-in-law have been trolls since the marriage.
The finger on the father-in-law’s house gave the correct answer
A few weeks ago, when users pointed fingers at her father-in-law and told her that he had made Deepika a maid, the actress was outraged. Deepika Kakar has shared a video with husband Shoaib Ibrahim on social media. In it he said, ‘Shame on you people. Are you people sending him such ridiculous messages? I feel sorry for you people. My in-laws treat me like a daughter and love and care for me in the same way. If we have to sleep in a car or on the street for them, they are willing to do it. You people say you care about me?
#Deepika #Kakars #reaction #pregnancy #rumors #Actress #Deepika #Kakar #asked #pregnant #husband #Shoaib #Ibrahims #baby #Deepika #Kakar #pregnant #actress #answered #question
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.