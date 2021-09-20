Deepika Kakar’s reaction to pregnancy rumors: Actress Deepika Kakar asked if she is pregnant with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s first baby – is Deepika Kakar really pregnant? The actress answered this question

Unless Deepika Kakar was married, everyone was anxious to know when her marriage would take place. Now that she is happily married to Shoaib Ibrahim, questions are being asked about her pregnancy. Find out how Deepika Kakra reacted when asked about her pregnancy during a recent event.

I tell you. Deepika Kakar was at a launch event in Mumbai. Here she was asked if she was going to be a mother? In reply, Deepika said, ‘Really? You guys are giving me good news about my life. Wow ‘



She was married to Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018

Let me tell you that there was a recent news which claimed that Deepika Kakar is pregnant and will soon become a mother. Deepika married actor Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018. Deepika and her father-in-law have been trolls since the marriage.



The finger on the father-in-law’s house gave the correct answer

A few weeks ago, when users pointed fingers at her father-in-law and told her that he had made Deepika a maid, the actress was outraged. Deepika Kakar has shared a video with husband Shoaib Ibrahim on social media. In it he said, ‘Shame on you people. Are you people sending him such ridiculous messages? I feel sorry for you people. My in-laws treat me like a daughter and love and care for me in the same way. If we have to sleep in a car or on the street for them, they are willing to do it. You people say you care about me?