Deepika on OTT, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in theaters

When the cinema halls of Delhi and Haryana opened with fifty percent capacity, the film industry started to have hopes that gradually the theaters would come back to the pre-Corona condition. The producers, whose five-six films are ready for release, have started efforts to screen those films. It has been announced that Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gahreiyaan’ will be shown on Amazon Prime Video and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Badhaai Do’ in theaters on February 11.

‘Pushpa’ has entered the club of 100 crores leaving its impact in a big way. Even though no producer has come forward to release his new Hindi film in January, now on February 11, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Badhaai Do’ has been announced for release in theatres. Viewers will get to see Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gheehreyan’ next week on Amazon Prime Video, produced by Karan Johar in association with Viacom 18. In fact, women-oriented films like Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Saina’, Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalaivi’ on Jayalalithaa as well as Richa Chadha’s ‘Shakeela’ had to face failure in the theatres. The 36 crore ‘Chhapaak’ made on Deepika’s own acid attack could not run in theatres. Hence ‘Depths’ is appropriate for OTT.

In the promotions of ‘Gahreiyaan’, close scenes of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi are being given more importance. For the first time, people are being told that expert services have been taken for such scenes. Intimacy director Dar Gaye, along with director Shakun Batra, filmed the romantic sequences involving Deepika and Siddhant kissing. Just like an action director in collaboration with a film director shoots action sequences or a dance director shoots songs from a film. The film is the story of Alisha Khanna, a 30-year-old working woman who is tired of the monotony in life.

After making ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’ (2012) and ‘Kapoor and Sons’ (2016), Shakun Batra had announced to make ‘Osho’ in 2019, but ‘Osho’ was not made on Lord Rajneesh, who was controversial about sex. . ‘Gahreiyaan’ is a suitable film for OTT as heroine oriented films with emphasis on sexual relations, violence, and hate speech are shown on OTT on priority. Vidya Balan’s ‘Shakuntala Devi’ and ‘Lioness’, Jhanvi Kapoor’s ‘Gunjan Saxena’, ‘Mimi’ based on the story of Kriti Sanon’s womb rental, apart from Kajol’s Renuka Shahane directed ‘Tribhang’ on the story of three women Shown on OTT.

Despite the opening of cinema halls in Delhi and Haryana, no new announcement has been made regarding the screening of the film. Except that Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ will release on March 25. Considering the performance of Puneet Rajkumar’s film, Rajamouli has decided to release ‘RRR’ on March 25 instead of 18. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has fixed the performance of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ on February 25.